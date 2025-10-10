“Nnaji Certificate Scandal: ‘We Don’t Screen, We Only Confirm After SSS Clearance,’ Says Ndume”

Here’s the Naija247news editorial rewrite of the story — complete with headline, meta description, and coma tags in your preferred style:

Senator Ndume Clarifies: Senate Confirms, SSS Screens Presidential Nominees

Naija247news — Abuja | October 3, 2025

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Ali Ndume, has clarified that the Senate’s constitutional role in the appointment process of federal officials is limited to confirmation, not screening — a task he said lies with the State Security Service (SSS).

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Ndume emphasized that the Senate merely confirms candidates after they have been thoroughly screened and cleared by the security agencies before nomination.

“We are not screening. Get this clear. Screening and confirmation are two different things. Before the president sends a candidate to the Senate, the person has been screened and cleared by the SSS, which conducts background checks, including certificate verification,” Ndume said.

Context: Fallout from Minister’s Resignation

Ndume’s comments come amid the recent resignation of former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, who stepped down following allegations of forged academic and NYSC certificates.

Nnaji has, however, denied wrongdoing, describing the allegations published by Premium Times as an “orchestrated campaign of falsehood”, and insisting his resignation was to uphold due process and respect the courts.

“My resignation is not an admission of guilt,” Nnaji stated, adding that he stepped down to allow due process and judicial proceedings to take their course.

Forgery, a National Problem — Ndume

Senator Ndume decried the prevalence of forgery and falsification in Nigeria, saying the problem cuts across various sectors, not just politics.

He recalled that the Senate had once rejected a nominee flagged by the SSS, demonstrating that the chamber relies on security agency reports before confirmation.

“This matter of forgery in Nigeria is a big problem, not restricted to the political class. Everyone has classmates who can attest to their records. Last time the SSS flagged a nominee, and we dropped the person,” he said.

“So don’t say we are not doing our job. We are not to do screening; our role is confirmation.”

Constitutional Divide: Screening vs. Confirmation

Ndume’s clarification highlights a long-standing debate about the overlap of responsibilities between the Executive, Legislature, and Security Agencies in Nigeria’s appointment process.

While the Senate is often perceived as conducting screenings, its primary constitutional mandate is to vet and confirm candidates already cleared by relevant agencies.

The lawmaker stressed that maintaining this distinction is vital to prevent duplication of roles and ensure institutional accountability in governance.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.