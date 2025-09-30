NLC Puts Unions on Red Alert as Dangote–PENGASSAN Row Escalates; Abuja HQ Barricaded

Lagos / Abuja — Nigeria’s main labour centre, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Monday placed its affiliate unions and members on immediate red alert after a bitter dispute between the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) escalated into street action and mass mobilisation. The stand‑off, which union leaders warn could erupt into a nationwide industrial showdown, has heightened concerns about supply disruptions and industrial instability at a crucial time for the nation’s energy sector.

The row centres on PENGASSAN’s allegation that Dangote sacked more than 800 Nigerian workers — a claim the refinery rejects. Dangote says only a small number of staff were disengaged following incidents of alleged sabotage and safety breaches, and it denies any widescale dismissals tied to union activity.

Barricades and a National Mobilisation Order

Tensions spilled into the capital on Monday after union members barricaded the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Abuja. The action followed a directive from PENGASSAN’s national executive committee instructing unions to commence nationwide industrial action. The barricade underscored how swiftly the dispute has moved from internal workplace grievance to a national flashpoint.

In a strongly worded statement seen by Naija247news, NLC President Joe Ajaero accused the Dangote Group of violating Nigeria’s labour laws, the Constitution, and International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions 87 and 98 — the core instruments protecting freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining.

“The Dangote Group has operated for too long as a state within a state, flouting Section 40 of our Constitution, violating ILO Conventions 87 and 98, and treating our national labour laws with contempt,” the NLC statement read. “Their facilities are not workplaces but plantations of exploitation, where the dignity of the worker is systematically crushed to maximise profit for the few.”

From Dialogue to ‘Decisive, Collective Action’

The NLC declared that “the time for pleading and endless, fruitless dialogue is over” and called for “decisive, collective action.” The mobilisation order instructs all affiliate unions to:

Prepare for a vigorous unionisation drive across all Dangote Group facilities;

Mobilise members and resources for a full‑scale engagement with the conglomerate;

Set up Action Mobilisation Committees and liaise with the NLC national secretariat within 72 hours to coordinate strategy, logistics and communications.

The NLC’s language suggests the federation is preparing for the possibility of a nationwide strike if the dispute is not resolved quickly — a prospect that could have severe implications for operations at the Dangote refinery, fuel distribution, and wider economic activity.

Dangote Denies Mass Sackings; Safety Cited

Dangote’s management has pushed back, describing the claims of mass dismissals as unfounded. Company spokespeople say only a limited number of employees were relieved of duty following reported acts of sabotage and safety violations that posed risks to plant operations and staff wellbeing. The group has not admitted to a targeted anti‑union purge.

The company’s stance — framed around operational safety — contrasts sharply with the NLC’s depiction of systematic anti‑union behaviour and regulatory capture, with Ajaero alleging that the conglomerate enjoys impunity and has “abdicated” accountability.

Political and Economic Stakes

Labour experts and political analysts warn that an escalation could have serious economic consequences. The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is a pivotal infrastructure asset for Nigeria’s energy security and foreign exchange dynamics; prolonged industrial action or operational downtime could ripple through fuel supply chains and distribution networks.

Politically, the conflict highlights friction between powerful private capital and organised labour. The NLC’s framing of the dispute as part of a broader struggle against “union‑busting” and worker exploitation taps into long‑standing grievances about labour rights, corporate power, and enforcement of labour standards in Nigeria.

What Comes Next

In the short term, unions will be mobilising membership drives and preparing coordinated actions, while Dangote and government regulators face intense pressure to mediate. The NLC has urged unity of purpose, stressing that the “blood and sweat of Nigerian workers built this conglomerate” and vowing not to allow it to become “a monument to their oppression.”

For Nigerians dependent on stable fuel supplies and for investors watching the country’s industrial relations climate, the coming 72 hours could determine whether the dispute is contained through negotiation or escalates into an all‑out national confrontation.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.