Menu
Search
Subscribe
The Nation

NLC gives FG two-week ultimatum over education crisis

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

14, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has thrown down the gauntlet to the Federal Government over the deepening crisis in the nation’s public tertiary education sector. In a bold move, the NLC has declared its unwavering support for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions, warning that the government’s refusal to honour agreements will no longer be tolerated.

A Long-Standing Dispute

The dispute between the government and university staff has been brewing for years, with lecturers and workers demanding better funding, improved welfare, and implementation of agreements. Despite repeated assurances, the government has failed to meet these demands, prompting the NLC to take a firm stance. The labour union has given the government a two-week ultimatum to address the demands, failing which it will unleash a nationwide strike.

NLC’s Warning

The NLC’s warning is clear: the government must implement all agreements reached with university lecturers and workers, withdraw the “No Work, No Pay” policy, and increase funding for public education. The labour union’s president emphasized that the crisis in the education sector is a national issue that requires urgent attention. With the clock ticking, the government must act swiftly to avert a potentially devastating strike.

A Test of Resolve

The NLC’s ultimatum is a test of the government’s resolve to address the education crisis. Will the government heed the call, or will it continue to underestimate the determination of Nigerian workers? The answer will determine the fate of the nation’s education sector and the future of millions of students.

The NLC’s declaration of support for ASUU and other unions is a clarion call to action for the Federal Government. The government must take concrete steps to address the demands of university staff and workers, lest it faces the wrath of a nationwide strike. The fate of Nigeria’s education sector hangs in the balance, and it’s time for the government to act decisively.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Veteran Diplomat Joy Ogwu Passes at 79, Tinubu Mourns Loss of Nigeria’s Global Voice
Next article
Lagos Government Denies Involvement in FESTAC Demolitions, Distances Self from Exercise
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Akpoti-Uduaghan: Voice of Nigerian Women in Libya and Face of Resistance in Patriarchal Politics” by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
A tense and dramatic session unfolded in the Nigerian...

Drama in Senate as Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Raises Plight of Nigerian Women in Libyan Prisons

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo -
A mild drama unfolded in the Nigerian Senate on...

FG Drops Mathematics Requirement for Arts and Humanities Courses in Nigerian Tertiary Institutions

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Federal Government has removed Mathematics as a compulsory...

Lagos State Denies Involvement in FESTAC Sixth Avenue Demolitions

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Naija247news Staff Lagos State Government has categorically denied any...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria