NLC gives FG two-week ultimatum over education crisis

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has thrown down the gauntlet to the Federal Government over the deepening crisis in the nation’s public tertiary education sector. In a bold move, the NLC has declared its unwavering support for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions, warning that the government’s refusal to honour agreements will no longer be tolerated.

A Long-Standing Dispute

The dispute between the government and university staff has been brewing for years, with lecturers and workers demanding better funding, improved welfare, and implementation of agreements. Despite repeated assurances, the government has failed to meet these demands, prompting the NLC to take a firm stance. The labour union has given the government a two-week ultimatum to address the demands, failing which it will unleash a nationwide strike.

NLC’s Warning

The NLC’s warning is clear: the government must implement all agreements reached with university lecturers and workers, withdraw the “No Work, No Pay” policy, and increase funding for public education. The labour union’s president emphasized that the crisis in the education sector is a national issue that requires urgent attention. With the clock ticking, the government must act swiftly to avert a potentially devastating strike.

A Test of Resolve

The NLC’s ultimatum is a test of the government’s resolve to address the education crisis. Will the government heed the call, or will it continue to underestimate the determination of Nigerian workers? The answer will determine the fate of the nation’s education sector and the future of millions of students.

The NLC’s declaration of support for ASUU and other unions is a clarion call to action for the Federal Government. The government must take concrete steps to address the demands of university staff and workers, lest it faces the wrath of a nationwide strike. The fate of Nigeria’s education sector hangs in the balance, and it’s time for the government to act decisively.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.