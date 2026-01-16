NIPR Backs FG’s $9m US Lobbying Move, Says Image Repair Is Legitimate PR Strategy

Updated: Jan 16, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government’s controversial $9 million lobbying contract in the United States, insisting that the move falls squarely within globally accepted public relations practice and does not constitute any criminal wrongdoing.

The defence was offered on Thursday by the President of NIPR, Dr Ike Neliaku, during the public presentation of the First Nigeria Reputation Perception Index Report 2025 at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja. Naija247News gathered that the clarification came amid growing criticism from opposition parties and civil society organisations questioning the rationale behind the expenditure at a time of widespread economic hardship.

Critics of the Bola Tinubu-led administration have argued that approving millions of dollars for foreign lobbying reflects misplaced priorities, especially as Nigerians contend with inflation, insecurity and declining purchasing power. However, Neliaku dismissed such claims, stressing that lobbying is a recognised subset of public relations across democratic societies.

“Lobbying is a public relations function. It is not a criminal thing to do,” Neliaku said, adding that Nigeria stood to gain more through strategic engagement than silence on the global stage. Naija247News understands that he further argued that hosting the World Public Relations Forum 2026, which will attract practitioners from over 120 countries, would serve as a more powerful image-building tool than conventional foreign lobbying.

According to him, Nigeria’s negative global perception is often shaped by elite-driven narratives amplified by international media rather than the lived realities of ordinary citizens. He noted that while everyday interactions with Nigerians often leave foreigners impressed, elite discourse continues to project a damaging image of the country.

“This explains why Nigeria is sometimes classified unfairly internationally. Reputation is governed by elites, while realities are shaped by ordinary people,” Neliaku said.

Naija247News gathered that the NIPR president described Nigeria’s people as its greatest asset, lamenting the country’s inability to convert human capital into economic and reputational strength. He maintained that global labels such as “Country of Particular Concern” should be understood within this broader communication gap.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, described national reputation as a strategic asset critical to governance, investment and diplomacy. He commended the data-driven approach of the perception index, saying it would aid evidence-based lawmaking and oversight.

However, Naija247News understands that Barau cautioned that reputation must be rooted in lived realities, noting that leadership quality, institutional integrity and consistent public policy ultimately determine how a nation is perceived.

Meanwhile, former career ambassador and President of the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria, Joe Keshi, warned against confusing public relations with propaganda. He argued that Nigeria’s global image has suffered serious setbacks due to weak governance and policy incoherence, despite its strong cultural influence.

Keshi stressed that national reputation, though intangible, remains one of a country’s most valuable assets, urging urgent reforms to restore Nigeria’s diplomatic credibility and international standing.