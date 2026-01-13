NiMet Inaugurates AI Team to Boost Weather Forecasting Innovation

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence research and integration team as part of efforts to advance innovation in weather forecasting and climate services delivery.

NiMet’s Director-General, Prof. Charles Anosike, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, noting that the move aligns with the agency’s drive to strengthen innovation, digital transformation and service efficiency.

Naija247News gathered that the initiative is aimed at complementing decades of physics-based forecasting methods with emerging artificial intelligence-driven approaches.

According to Anosike, the development is in line with the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda and ongoing efforts to modernise meteorological services across the country.

He explained that the newly constituted technical team has been tasked with identifying opportunities, standards and best practices for applying artificial intelligence in meteorology.

The team will also drive the integration of AI-based tools into NiMet’s operational forecasting systems to enhance service delivery.

Anosike said the initiative is expected to improve the speed, accuracy and accessibility of weather predictions through the adoption of hybrid forecasting models that combine artificial intelligence with traditional methods.

According to Naija247News, the director-general emphasised that building internal capacity in artificial intelligence is critical to sustaining NiMet’s leadership in technological innovation among government agencies.

He added that emerging technologies would be responsibly deployed to support key sectors such as aviation safety, agriculture, disaster risk reduction and broader national development goals.

Anosike further disclosed that members of the AI Research and Integration Team were drawn from various units within the agency, reflecting a multidisciplinary approach to innovation and problem-solving.

He described the inauguration as another milestone in NiMet’s ongoing efforts to leverage digital technologies and research-driven solutions to deliver world-class meteorological and climate services in Nigeria.