Nigeria’s Trade with Africa Grows by ₦610bn as Naira Depreciation Masks Dollar Losses

Nigeria’s trade with African partners surged by ₦610bn to ₦4.82tn in the first half of 2025, even as U.S. imports of Nigerian goods plunged 41 per cent, reflecting shifting trade alignments under global economic pressures.

Nigeria’s trade with other African countries climbed to ₦4.82 trillion in the first half of 2025, up by ₦610 billion from ₦4.21 trillion in the same period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) .

The new figures, published on Tuesday, highlight both the resilience of regional trade and the distortions caused by the weakening naira, which has significantly inflated naira-denominated values even as real dollar trade volumes stagnate.

Quarterly Trends

The data revealed mixed performance across quarters. In Q1 2025, trade dropped slightly to ₦1.86tn from ₦2.24tn in Q1 2024, reflecting early-year exchange rate volatility.

However, Q2 2025 saw a sharp rebound, with total trade surging to ₦2.97tn against ₦1.98tn in the same quarter of 2024 — a jump of nearly ₦1tn.

Exports drove most of the growth, rising to ₦4.82tn in the first half of the year, compared to ₦4.21tn a year earlier, while imports rose modestly from ₦1.13tn to ₦1.82tn.

Despite rising import bills, Nigeria maintained a trade surplus of ₦2.99tn, only slightly below the ₦3.08tn recorded in the first half of 2024.

In dollar terms, however, Nigeria’s total trade with Africa amounted to $3.13bn in H1 2025 — only marginally above $2.89bn in H1 2024 but far below the $4.51bn recorded in 2019 before the pandemic.

“In 2019, ₦1.38tn in African trade equalled $4.51bn at an exchange rate of ₦306.73 per dollar,” the report noted.

“By 2025, ₦4.82tn in trade was worth only $3.13bn at ₦1,538.50 per dollar.”

This 80 per cent depreciation of the naira means trade values appear inflated in local currency terms, even as real volumes and foreign exchange earnings have weakened.

Shifting Trade Alliances

While Africa’s share of Nigeria’s total trade continues to expand, the country’s traditional trade relationship with the United States has deteriorated sharply.

Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau show that imports of Nigerian goods dropped from $639m in June 2025 to $379m in July — a 41 per cent fall in just one month.

Similarly, U.S. exports to Nigeria fell from $919m to $584m during the same period, shrinking America’s trade surplus to $206m from $280m the previous month.

Between January and July 2025, the U.S. exported $3.92bn worth of goods to Nigeria but imported only $3.14bn, giving Washington a $781m surplus.

Analysts attribute the sharp contraction to renewed U.S. tariffs under former President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal trade policy”, which raised duties on Nigerian exports from 14% to 15% in July.

Although crude oil remains largely exempt from the tariff hike, the new measures have dampened demand for non-oil Nigerian exports, including agricultural products, textiles, and solid minerals.

Policy Reactions

Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said the government would not be provoked into retaliatory measures but would instead focus on diversification and African market integration.

“Nigeria remains responsive; we’re not reacting,” Oduwole said.

“We’re focused on President Bola Tinubu’s eight-point agenda. We will continue to support domestic investors and expand market access through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

The minister added that the country’s non-oil export strategy and regional manufacturing partnerships were beginning to yield results, helping Nigeria offset some of the decline in U.S. demand.

Broader Economic Context

Experts say the surge in naira-denominated trade figures underscores the double-edged effect of currency depreciation: while exports appear to rise nominally, real foreign exchange inflows and purchasing power remain weak.

They warn that without addressing structural bottlenecks — including logistics, energy costs, and customs inefficiencies — Nigeria’s growing trade numbers may not translate into real industrial growth.

“The data show more naira chasing fewer dollars,” said Lagos-based economist Tayo Onanuga. “It’s a statistical illusion of growth in an economy battling with exchange rate collapse.”

Still, Nigeria’s sustained trade surplus within Africa positions it as a leading continental hub under the AfCFTA framework, particularly in energy exports, cement, and manufactured goods.

