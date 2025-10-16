Nigeria’s Trade Surplus Hits 6% of GDP, CBN Governor Confirms

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has announced that the country’s trade surplus has climbed to six per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Cardoso made the disclosure in a statement issued by Mr. Mohammed Manga, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, on Wednesday in Washington. The announcement came during Nigeria’s participation at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group.

Leading the Nigerian delegation, Cardoso emphasized the link between disciplined fiscal and monetary policies, economic growth, and the gradual easing of inflationary pressures. He noted that the government remained committed to prudent macroeconomic management and reforms aimed at sustaining stability and fostering investment.

The CBN governor also highlighted efforts to enhance Nigeria’s role in international trade, revealing that the bank was developing a framework to structure currency swap arrangements with other countries to ensure mutual benefits. “Our intention is to strengthen Nigeria’s position in global trade and financial cooperation,” Cardoso said.

Supporting this stance, the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to strategic engagement with international financial institutions and development partners. She noted that her participation at the G-24 meeting underscored Nigeria’s determination to foster stronger partnerships and implement inclusive, forward-looking economic policies.

“The global spotlight on Nigeria at the Washington meetings reflects growing international confidence in our reform agenda and the country’s resolve to build a resilient, competitive, and dynamic economy,” Uzoka-Anite said.

The minister added that Nigeria’s active participation in these global meetings represents a significant step in advancing the nation’s economic diplomacy and further positioning the country as a reliable partner in international finance.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.