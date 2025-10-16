Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria’s Trade Surplus Hits 6% of GDP, CBN Governor Confirms

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has announced that the country’s trade surplus has climbed to six per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Cardoso made the disclosure in a statement issued by Mr. Mohammed Manga, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, on Wednesday in Washington. The announcement came during Nigeria’s participation at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group.

Leading the Nigerian delegation, Cardoso emphasized the link between disciplined fiscal and monetary policies, economic growth, and the gradual easing of inflationary pressures. He noted that the government remained committed to prudent macroeconomic management and reforms aimed at sustaining stability and fostering investment.

The CBN governor also highlighted efforts to enhance Nigeria’s role in international trade, revealing that the bank was developing a framework to structure currency swap arrangements with other countries to ensure mutual benefits. “Our intention is to strengthen Nigeria’s position in global trade and financial cooperation,” Cardoso said.

Supporting this stance, the Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, reaffirmed the government’s dedication to strategic engagement with international financial institutions and development partners. She noted that her participation at the G-24 meeting underscored Nigeria’s determination to foster stronger partnerships and implement inclusive, forward-looking economic policies.

“The global spotlight on Nigeria at the Washington meetings reflects growing international confidence in our reform agenda and the country’s resolve to build a resilient, competitive, and dynamic economy,” Uzoka-Anite said.

The minister added that Nigeria’s active participation in these global meetings represents a significant step in advancing the nation’s economic diplomacy and further positioning the country as a reliable partner in international finance.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
INEC Explains ₦1.5 Billion CTC Charges, Says It Reflects Actual Document Costs
Next article
What a 6% Trade Surplus Means for Nigeria’s Economy
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

What a 6% Trade Surplus Means for Nigeria’s Economy

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s trade surplus has risen to six per cent...

INEC Explains ₦1.5 Billion CTC Charges, Says It Reflects Actual Document Costs

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified the...

“Peter Obi Is Not Contesting in 2027, Tinubu Likely to Win Re-election” — LP National Secretary

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The Labour Party (LP) has signalled a bleak outlook...

“You Will Continue to Contest on Social Media, But Not as President of Nigeria” — Wike Slams Peter Obi

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Abuja, Oct 16, 2025 – Minister of the Federal...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

What a 6% Trade Surplus Means for Nigeria’s Economy

News Analysis 0
Nigeria’s trade surplus has risen to six per cent...

INEC Explains ₦1.5 Billion CTC Charges, Says It Reflects Actual Document Costs

INEC & Election News 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified the...

“Peter Obi Is Not Contesting in 2027, Tinubu Likely to Win Re-election” — LP National Secretary

National Politics 0
The Labour Party (LP) has signalled a bleak outlook...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria