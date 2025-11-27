Nigeria’s Tinubu Declares National Security Emergency as Lawmakers Clash Over Bandit Negotiations

ABUJA, Nov. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday declared a nationwide security emergency, directing the military, police and intelligence services to immediately expand recruitment and deploy thousands of additional personnel as Nigeria battles a surge in kidnappings and terrorist attacks across several northern states.

Tinubu also urged the National Assembly to begin the process of legalising state police, saying the escalation of mass abductions in the last week demonstrated that the current security structure could no longer cope with the scale of banditry and extremist violence.

However, in a rare break from the usual alignment with the executive, senators and members of the House of Representatives sharply criticised the Federal Government over its decision to negotiate with bandits for the release of victims abducted in Kwara and Kebbi States. Lawmakers demanded an immediate halt to talks with terrorists and punishment for whoever ordered the withdrawal of troops from Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State, where 24 students were kidnapped on November 17.

The attack in Kebbi occurred just days before gunmen stormed St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri, Agwara LGA of Niger State, abducting more than 300 pupils and 12 teachers. During the Kebbi incident, Vice Principal Hassan Makuku was killed, the principal injured, and about 50 students escaped, while the rest remain in captivity.

Another gang raided a Christ Apostolic Church in Kwara State, killing two worshippers and abducting 38 others. The church victims were released on Sunday, while the Niger and Kebbi schoolchildren regained freedom on Tuesday.

The wave of kidnappings forced the closure of dozens of schools across Kebbi, Bauchi, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Plateau, Niger, Katsina and Kwara States. The Federal Government also ordered the temporary shutdown of 41 Federal Unity Colleges nationwide.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga defended the negotiations, insisting no ransom was paid. He said security agencies avoided direct confrontation with the bandits because the abductees were being used as human shields. “They don’t want to attack blindly,” Onanuga said, adding that operations needed to ensure that victims were not harmed.

But lawmakers rejected the explanation, warning that continued negotiations could embolden criminals and deepen the country’s security crisis. A heated debate broke out during Senate plenary, with several members warning that Nigeria was “under attack” and at risk of losing public confidence.

Hours earlier, the Senate had adopted a separate motion commending Tinubu and security agencies for the release of the Kwara and Niger hostages. The motion, sponsored by Senator Asiru Yisa (Kwara South), called for the creation of a Joint Task Force for the Kwara–Kogi corridor, which security officials describe as a key escape route for bandits.

Senators also raised concerns over reports that soldiers were withdrawn from the Kebbi school shortly before the attack. Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin urged the government to seek international assistance to help stem the crisis, saying the scale of violence required broader collaboration with global partners.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele described the current moment as a defining point for Nigeria’s security architecture. While welcoming the rescue of abducted victims, he noted the absence of information on neutralised terrorists and criticised calls from the House of Representatives for a shutdown of the National Assembly. He added that the Senate must also evaluate its internal oversight, saying he was “not impressed” with the Committee on Security and Intelligence.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe rejected attempts to blame previous administrations for the failures, arguing that the current government must take responsibility. He demanded answers over the troop withdrawal in Kebbi, saying, “If I were the Commander-in-Chief, I would demand answers.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed concern that internal sabotage and intelligence failures were undermining operations, citing reports that the location of a brigadier general killed in Borno was compromised. He said it was troubling that bandits still struck despite security advisories issued to schools in Kebbi.

Tensions rose further when Senator Seriake Dickson accused the Senate leadership of “massaging the issues” while the country was “losing prestige and integrity” to relentless attacks. His remarks triggered protest from APC senators, prompting Akpabio to cut off his microphone.

As some lawmakers insisted security agencies knew the identities and hideouts of the attackers, Akpabio cautioned against interpreting the crisis through a religious lens. “This is orchestrated to damage the image of democracy. There is nothing like targeting Muslims or Christians. This country is under attack,” he said.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole defended the President, arguing that the administration was confronting an inherited security disaster. He demanded a full investigation into the troop withdrawal in Kebbi. “Who ordered the military to withdraw? That person should be tried for terrorism,” he said.

Several lawmakers renewed calls for the death penalty for kidnappers as part of sweeping reforms to restore public safety.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.