“Nigeria’s Super Eagles Arrive in South Africa, Ready for Must-Win World Cup Qualifier Against Lesotho”

POLOKWANE, South Africa – At least seventeen Super Eagles players, including star forwards Victor Osimhenand Ademola Lookman, have arrived in Polokwane as Nigeria intensifies preparations for Friday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against Lesotho.

The players joined the camp on Tuesday, a day after the technical crew and backroom staff arrived to officially open the team’s base.

Among those already in camp are defenders and midfielders William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Terem Moffi, Moses Simon, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka, and forward Tolu Arokodare.

Also present are returnee defender Semi Ajayi and goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali, Adebayo Adeleye, and Amas Obasogie, who have linked up with the coaching staff ahead of full team training sessions.

Nigeria currently sits third in Group C of the CAF World Cup qualifying series with 11 points from eight matches. The Super Eagles must win their remaining two fixtures and hope for favourable results from South Africa and Benin Republic to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The three-time African champions will face Lesotho on Friday in Polokwane in what is expected to be a decisive, must-win encounter. Coach Jose Peseiro and his technical crew are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the team is fully prepared, focusing on tactical drills, set-piece routines, and team cohesion exercises.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.