Nigeria’s Stock Market Hits Historic ₦100 Trillion Milestone

Published: Jan 6, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Lagos — The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited reached a landmark milestone on Monday as its market capitalisation surpassed the ₦100 trillion mark for the first time in history.

Data from NGX showed that total market capitalisation closed at ₦101.80 trillion, highlighting sustained investor confidence and strong performances across key sectors of the Nigerian equity market.

The historic surge underscores the deepening of Nigeria’s capital market, driven by increased participation from both domestic and international investors, coupled with price appreciation in several large-cap stocks.

According to NGX, the rally was largely fuelled by strong buying interest in stocks such as Cadbury Nigeria, Fidson Healthcare, and Champion Breweries, reflecting the traditional “January Effect” that often characterises early-year market activity.

Investor sentiment strengthened significantly, with market breadth improving to 9.13x as 73 equities recorded gains against eight decliners, signalling widespread participation in the rally.

Total volume traded surged by 58.13 percent to 695.64 million shares, while the value of transactions declined by 25.57 percent to ₦18.57 billion across 56,606 deals. Year-to-date equities turnover increased to ₦43.52 billion.

Temi Popoola, GMD/CEO of the Nigerian Exchange Group, described the milestone as a defining moment for the nation’s capital market. “The equities market capitalisation crossing the ₦100 trillion mark is a clear signal of renewed investor confidence. It reflects the market’s growing depth, resilience, and ability to respond positively to improving macroeconomic conditions and structural reforms,” she said.

Jude Chiemeka, CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited, added, “The breadth of the market tells a positive story. We are witnessing strong participation across banking, industrial, and consumer stocks, alongside rising trading volumes, which suggests a more active and confident market as the year begins.”

The historic achievement is being seen as a reflection of Nigeria’s improving macroeconomic environment and the success of ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency, and investor protection within the capital market.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.