Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector Rakes in N70bn in 2025, Eyes Bigger Gains in 2026

Abuja, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Development sector recorded a revenue of about N70 billion in 2025, nearly doubling the N38 billion generated in 2024, reflecting strong reforms and investment drive under Minister Dr Dele Alake.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that revenue growth from N16 billion in 2023 to N70 billion in 2025 has been attributed to targeted reforms, including the revocation of over 2,500 licences for defaulting or dormant operators and the revision of Community Development Agreements (CDAs) to ensure host community consent is integral to licence applications.

A statement by Alake’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, highlighted that illegal mining, a persistent challenge in the sector, is being curtailed through the establishment of mining marshals in 2024, with over 300 illegal miners apprehended, 150 prosecuted, and 98 illicit sites recovered. A nationwide satellite surveillance system is slated for launch in 2026 to further strengthen monitoring.

Tomori added that Alake introduced cooperative federalism principles, encouraging states to apply for licences and operate as Limited Liability Companies. This approach has yielded joint venture investments in states including Nasarawa, Kaduna, Abuja, and Oyo, catalysing industrial development such as lithium factories and a $400 million rare earth metals plant. The sector has attracted an estimated $1.5 billion in foreign direct investment since 2023.

On the continental stage, Alake’s push for local value addition positioned Nigeria as a leader in Africa’s mining renaissance, with his election as Chairman of the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG).

To improve ease of doing business, the ministry launched the Nigeria Minerals Decision Support System (NMRDSS), a web-based platform offering geo-scientific and geo-economic data, interactive maps, and infrastructure details to attract investors.

Looking ahead, Tomori stated that in 2026, the ministry under Alake’s leadership plans to consolidate reforms, strengthen investment, and elevate solid minerals into a major contributor to Nigeria’s GDP.

Ifeoluwa Okonkwo Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.