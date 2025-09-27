Nigeria’s Silent Crisis: Rising Divorce Rates and the Culture of Endurance by Remi Ogunpitan

Nigeria is witnessing a quiet but profound shift in family life. Divorce, once rare and heavily stigmatized, is now becoming more visible across courts, communities, and conversations. Behind every filing is a story of endurance stretched to breaking point — marriages kept alive not by joy, but by survival, appearances, or silence.

The trend is most striking among couples in their 40s and 50s. Once the children leave home, many long-endured unions unravel. What looked like stability was often endurance, and endurance — as the statistics now show — has an expiry date.

The Numbers Behind the Story

In 2023, Nigeria’s divorce rate stood at 2.9%, translating to 1.8 divorces per 1,000 people. This marked a significant increase compared to the decade before, positioning Nigeria among African countries with rising separation trends.

A 2019 National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) survey found that 30% of Nigerian women aged 15–49 had experienced physical violence, with emotional, economic, and sexual abuse also prevalent. Many of these cases ultimately end in separation.

State-level reports confirm the surge. In Ondo State, family courts processed hundreds of divorce petitions in a single year, with domestic violence cited as a leading cause. In Lagos, the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has recorded thousands of abuse cases annually, many escalating into broken marriages.

Why More Marriages Are Cracking

Women’s Economic Independence

Women are increasingly financially empowered. Careers, businesses, and access to resources have shifted the power balance in marriages. Where staying once meant survival, more women now have the choice to walk away from toxic unions. Erosion of Social Safety Nets

In the past, extended families and community elders often enforced marital endurance. Today, migration, urbanisation, and nuclear living have weakened those structures. Marriages that once relied on external pressure now stand — or fall — on their own. Economic Pressures

Inflation, unemployment, and the rising cost of living have become silent stressors. Financial strain often turns minor quarrels into explosive conflicts, testing marital endurance. Domestic Violence and Abuse

Abuse remains the darkest driver. Survivors who once endured in silence are increasingly speaking out. Activist campaigns, state laws like the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP), and public awareness have emboldened many to choose safety over endurance — even if it means divorce.

The Human Cost of Broken Homes

For children, divorce often means emotional trauma, disrupted schooling, and long-term trust issues. For women, particularly those who exit abusive marriages, safety sometimes comes at the cost of financial hardship. Communities too are affected, losing cohesion once provided by family stability.

Yet, divorce is not always collapse. For some, it is liberation — a chance to rebuild dignity, safety, and peace after years of silence. The challenge is ensuring that such decisions do not come with disproportionate suffering, especially for women and children.

What Needs to Change

Strengthen Legal Protections

Enforcement of VAPP laws must be consistent nationwide. Survivors need accessible shelters, reliable reporting systems, and courts that prioritise safety over bureaucracy. Normalise Counselling and Support

Nigeria celebrates weddings but invests little in sustaining marriages. Affordable counselling, conflict resolution programmes, and premarital education can help couples build healthier unions. Provide Economic Safety Nets

Job training, social assistance, and legal aid for divorce survivors are essential. No one should have to choose between enduring abuse and facing destitution. Shift the Culture of Endurance

Endurance is not always virtue. Silence is not peace. Public conversation must evolve from shaming separation to promoting accountability, respect, and mutual wellbeing in relationships.

A Turning Point for Nigerian Society

The rise in divorce does not signal moral collapse — it signals the end of compulsory silence. It reflects a society where people, especially women, are increasingly unwilling to endure violence, humiliation, or lovelessness simply to protect appearances.

As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary, the family — the smallest unit of society — is asking for its own liberation. If the state, religious leaders, and communities respond with support rather than stigma, Nigeria can turn this crisis into opportunity: to rebuild marriages on connection, to protect survivors of abuse, and to give dignity both to those who stay and those who choose to leave.

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity.



