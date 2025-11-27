Nigeria’s Senate Declares Kidnapping Terrorism, Orders Death Penalty, Dissolves Key Security Committees

ABUJA, Nov. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Senate on Wednesday declared kidnapping a form of terrorism and recommended the death penalty for convicted offenders in response to a string of deadly attacks across the country, including the November 18 assault on Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, in Kwara State, where gunmen killed two worshippers and abducted 38 others.

Lawmakers reached the decision after hours of heated debate that laid bare the extent of Nigeria’s worsening security crisis and the rapid southward expansion of insurgent and bandit networks. Though all Eruku victims were later rescued in a joint operation involving the military, police, DSS operatives and local vigilantes, senators said the incident exposed severe vulnerabilities in rural defence systems and the collapse of early-warning mechanisms.

The resolutions followed a motion by Senator Yisa Ashiru (Kwara South) titled “Urgent Need to Address Escalating Insecurity in Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger States and Strengthen National Security Frameworks.” His presentation triggered a wave of alarming testimony—from attacks on schools and churches to targeted killings of traditional rulers and military retirees in boundary communities along the Eruku–Isapa–Koro axis.

Senators warned that the frequency of school abductions had forced the shutdown of all schools in local governments across Kebbi and Niger states, as well as five LGAs in Kwara. They also cited the closure of all 47 Federal Unity Colleges nationwide due to persistent threats.

Senator Issa Jibrin (Kogi East) lamented what he called a “critical manpower deficit” in Nigeria’s security services, observing that the country’s entire military, police and paramilitary personnel “do not total one million,” compared to Egypt’s 1.5 million. He pushed for better equipment, improved intelligence coordination and the creation of a national reserve force.

Other lawmakers linked the spread of banditry to collapsing infrastructure. They directed the Federal Ministry of Works to commence immediate rehabilitation of the Idofian–Omu-Aran–Eruku–Egbe–Kabba corridor, which they said has become an escape route for armed groups.

In a significant escalation, the Senate ruled that kidnapping now constitutes terrorism and must attract capital punishment with no option for judicial discretion. Several senators argued that only the “severest sentence” could combat the rising brutality and ransom-driven criminal networks.

The chamber also urged President Bola Tinubu to “further rejig the nation’s security architecture,” prompting a brief disagreement after Senator Ali Ndume warned that the phrase could be misinterpreted following recent confirmations of service chiefs. Leaders later clarified that the call targeted coordination, technology upgrades, intelligence fusion and rapid deployment—not personnel changes.

In a rare instance of institutional introspection, the Senate dissolved its Committee on National Security and Intelligence and the Committee on Air Force with immediate effect. All other security-related committees were ordered to file oversight reports and brief the chamber behind closed doors within one week.

Lawmakers also moved to strengthen vetted vigilante groups with federal backing and ordered a review of Nigeria’s firearms legislation to allow the controlled arming of responsible citizens.

The debate intensified as senators discussed the Kebbi school abduction, mass kidnappings in Niger, and reports that soldiers withdrew from the Kebbi school hours before attackers struck. Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin urged broader international collaboration, saying Nigeria must “seek assistance from overseas.”

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele described the threat environment as “defining,” questioning why security agencies had not disclosed how many terrorists were neutralised in the rescue operations. He urged internal reform, saying, “If we are calling on the President to rejig the security architecture, we must also look into our own arrangement.”

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe rejected attempts to blame previous administrations for the surge in violence, insisting that President Tinubu must demand explanations for the reported troop withdrawal. “If I were the Commander-in-Chief, I would demand answers,” he said.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio raised concerns about intelligence compromises, citing past cases where the location of security officers was allegedly leaked to attackers. He said it was disturbing that bandits could still strike despite advance alerts sent to schools in Kebbi.

Tempers flared when Senator Seriake Dickson accused the majority of treating the matter with “soft gloves,” prompting protests from APC senators until Akpabio muted his microphone.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole later demanded a full investigation into the troop withdrawal, declaring that “whoever gave the order should be tried for terrorism.” The chamber adopted his recommendation.

The Senate concluded by commending President Tinubu and security agencies for the successful rescue of abducted victims in Kwara and Niger and calling for the establishment of a Joint Task Force for the Kwara–Kogi corridor, a well-known transit axis for bandits.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.