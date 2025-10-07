“Nigeria’s Railway Revenue Hits ₦1.95bn as Passenger Traffic Soars 38% in Q1 2025 – NBS”

Abuja | October 7, 2025

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) recorded a major rebound in passenger and cargo movement in the first quarter of 2025, generating ₦1.95 billion from the transportation of 929,553 passengers, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figure, contained in the latest Rail Transportation Data for Q1 2025 released by the NBS on October 5 and shared via its official X handle on Tuesday, represents a 37.36% increase in passenger revenue compared to ₦1.42 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

“In Q1 2025, a total of 929,553 passengers travelled through the rail system, relative to 675,293 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024, indicating a growth rate of 37.65%,” the NBS report stated.

The report also revealed that cargo transport rose modestly, with 181,520 tons of goods conveyed in Q1 2025, up from 160,650 tons in Q1 2024 — marking an 8.19% increase in freight movement.

In terms of revenue, ₦657.03 million was generated from goods and cargoes, compared to ₦607.32 million in the same quarter last year.

“In addition, other receipts amounted to ₦115.68 million, indicating an increase of 355.39% in Q1 2025 from ₦25.40 million received in Q1 2024,” the report added.

Sectoral Growth and Economic Impact

Analysts attribute the rise in railway earnings and passenger traffic to ongoing infrastructure investments, particularly the operational Lagos–Ibadan Standard Gauge line, which has remained a cornerstone of Nigeria’s rail revival since its launch in 2021.

The sustained improvement in ridership reflects growing public confidence in the rail network amid escalating road transport costs and insecurity concerns on major highways.

Economic observers note that the rail sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 18.65% in Q1 2025, underscoring its expanding role in national development and logistics efficiency.

Analysis & Reaction

The latest NRC figures signal that Nigeria’s rail sector is steadily emerging as a viable alternative to road transport, particularly for commuters and businesses seeking efficiency and safety. The 38% jump in passengers highlights growing public trust, while cargo growth points to enhanced logistics capacity that can help reduce supply chain costs.

Experts argue that continued investment in standard gauge lines and modern stations could further expand ridership and freight traffic, creating jobs and boosting economic activity across states. With road congestion and insecurity still major challenges, the rail network is increasingly seen as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s transport diversification strategy.

Stakeholders also note that the sector’s contribution to GDP demonstrates that infrastructure-led growth is paying off, but sustained government support, private sector partnerships, and maintenance of safety standards will be critical to keeping the momentum on track.

“Rail transport is no longer just a commuter solution; it is becoming a backbone for economic growth and industrial connectivity,” said an industry analyst familiar with the NRC’s expansion plans.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.