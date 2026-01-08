Nigeria’s Power Sector Shows Progress: DisCos Collect N570bn, Install Over 228,000 Meters in Q3 2025 – NERC

Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 6, 2026 (NAN) — Nigeria’s electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have posted notable improvements in revenue collection and metering coverage during the third quarter of 2025, according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The commission’s Q3 2025 report, released Tuesday in Abuja, revealed that DisCos collected N570.25 billion from a total of N706.61 billion billed, representing an 80.70 per cent collection efficiency — up from 76.07 per cent in Q2 2025.

“This improvement reflects stronger revenue recovery across the sector and growing compliance from electricity consumers under existing tariff and billing frameworks,” NERC stated.

Revenue Performance Highlights

The third-quarter collections represent a N5.54 billion increase over Q2, when DisCos recovered N564.71 billionfrom N742.34 billion billed. Among the distribution companies, Ikeja DisCo achieved a remarkable 100 per cent collection efficiency, while Eko, Benin, and Abuja DisCos exceeded 80 per cent. Kaduna DisCo recorded the lowest performance at 45.67 per cent.

NERC attributed the overall gains to improved billing accuracy, enhanced customer engagement, and operational reforms by DisCos across the country.

Meter Installation Milestones

In the same quarter, DisCos installed a total of 228,614 electricity meters, marking a 0.73 per cent increase from the 226,959 meters installed in Q2. The Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework led installations with 176,302 meters (77.12%), followed by Vendor Financed meters at 44,104 (25.01%), and Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DSRP) meters at 7,902 (3.46%).

Other frameworks contributing to metering included the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) with 175 meters (0.08%)and DisCo Financed meters with 131 units (0.06%).

“Metering expansion is critical for ensuring accurate billing, reducing revenue leakages, and enhancing consumer trust,” the report noted.

By the end of September 2025, 6,661,564 out of 12,030,315 active electricity customers were fully metered, equating to roughly 55 per cent metering coverage nationwide. NERC continues to enforce monthly energy caps for unmetered customers to protect consumers from overbilling based on estimated consumption.

Implications for the Nigerian Power Sector

The combined gains in revenue collection and meter deployment reflect a more robust, data-driven, and transparent electricity market. With continued reforms, DisCos are expected to improve operational efficiency, boost investor confidence, and enhance service reliability.

“These achievements underscore the sector’s progress in strengthening billing efficiency, metering coverage, and overall revenue recovery, all of which are key to achieving sustainable power supply and supporting Nigeria’s economic growth,” NERC said.

Experts believe that continued focus on digitalisation, infrastructure investment, and effective consumer protection measures will further accelerate the sector’s reforms, paving the way for universal metering, improved tariff compliance, and enhanced financial viability of DisCos.

With these strides, Nigeria is on a path toward modernising its electricity sector, ensuring fair billing, and fostering broader economic stability and growth.

