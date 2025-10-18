Nigeria’s Population to Surge by 130 Million by 2050 — World Bank President Warns of Historic Demographic Shift

Nigeria is set to experience a dramatic demographic transformation, with its population projected to grow by an additional 130 million people by the year 2050. This projection was made by Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank Group, during the 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Naija247news reports that Banga highlighted Nigeria’s impending population surge as part of a broader global demographic shift that will reshape the world’s economic and social landscape in the coming decades.

“…Nigeria will swell by about 130 million, firmly establishing itself as one of the most populous nations in the world,” Banga stated during his address.

According to Naija247news, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) currently estimates Nigeria’s population at approximately 237.5 million. If Banga’s projection holds true, the country will reach nearly 370 million inhabitants by mid-century, positioning itself as a global demographic powerhouse.

Naija247news gathered that the World Bank president did not single out Nigeria alone. He noted that other African nations like Zambia and Mozambique are also expected to experience sharp population increases. “Zambia will add 700,000 people every year and Mozambique’s population will double by 2050,” Banga revealed.

Naija247news understands that these figures reflect a broader pattern of population growth concentrated in today’s developing nations. “We are living through one of the great demographic shifts in human history,” Banga said. “By 2050, more than 85% of the world’s population will live in countries we call ‘developing’ today.”

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s anticipated population boom presents both opportunities and challenges. On one hand, a larger, youthful population could drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. On the other, it raises urgent questions about infrastructure, education, healthcare, employment, and food security.

Development experts warn that without strategic planning and investment, rapid population growth could strain already fragile systems and widen inequality.

As the world looks toward 2050, Nigeria’s role in global population dynamics is increasingly under scrutiny, with analysts urging policymakers to begin planning now for the immense demographic changes ahead.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.