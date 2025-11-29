Nigeria’s PMS Consumption Hits 56.74m Litres Daily in October 2025 — NMDPRA

ABUJA, Nov. 29, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s domestic consumption of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) averaged 56.74 million litres per day in October 2025, according to newly released verified supply-and-demand data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA). The figure reflects nationwide demand across retail, depot, trucking, and marine distribution channels during the period.

NMDPRA, in its October 2025 Fact Sheet published on Friday, said 27.6 million litres of the daily consumption were supplied through imports, while 17.08 million litres came from domestic refining sources—including production from the Dangote Refinery.

The authority stated that Nigeria recorded an average PMS consumption of 661.5 million litres per month across the one-year period from October 2024 to October 2025. Daily supply to the market in October stood at 44.7 million litres, indicating continuing pressures on the country’s fuel balance and highlighting gaps between demand and verifiable supply volumes.

According to the breakdown, PMS consumption peaked in October 2025, followed by November 2024 with 56 million litres and April 2025 with 55.2 million litres, underscoring continued seasonal surges tied to transport demand and logistics cycles.

On domestic production, the report confirmed that the Dangote Refinery—Nigeria’s largest refining asset—produced 18.03 million litres per day, less than its planned PMS output capacity of 35 million litres daily. The authority attributed the variance to ongoing operational optimisation, calibration works, and supply-chain constraints linked to crude feedstock availability.

NMDPRA noted that the three refineries owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) recorded zero PMS production in October as they remained offline.

The Port Harcourt Refinery, which briefly restarted in late 2024, was shut down again in May 2025 for maintenance and performance assessments.

The Warri Refinery resumed operations in December 2024 but was shut on Jan. 25, 2025, due to critical safety issues.

The Kaduna Refinery remains under rehabilitation.

Beyond PMS, Nigerians consumed 17.13 million litres of diesel daily in October, while 2.61 million litres of aviation fuel and 6,095 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were used per day, highlighting continued diversification of national energy demand patterns.

The authority said the fact sheet reflects Nigeria’s “strategic transformation” in the midstream and downstream sector, demonstrating reduced import dependence, growing domestic production, improved safety, and greater economic stability. It also revealed an overall national refining capacity utilisation rate of 61.58 per cent, despite persistent technical constraints and crude supply challenges.

It added that Dangote’s operations accounted for a significant share of domestic PMS output, even though its current production level falls short of the planned 35 million litres per day. With supply networks, storage systems, distribution pipelines, and modular refineries expanding across the country, NMDPRA said the data confirms steady progress toward long-term fuel security and market stability.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.