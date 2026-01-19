Nigeria’s Petrol Supply Rises but Still Falls Short of Demand – NMDPRA Report

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) shows that the Dangote Refinery increased petrol output in December 2025 but still fell short of domestic demand.

The refinery supplied an average of 32.012 million litres of petrol per day in December, up from 23.52 million litres per day in November. Despite the increase, this remains below the planned domestic supply target of 50 million litres per day. Dangote Refinery also delivered an average of 5.783 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) per day during the period.

According to the report, Nigeria’s daily petrol consumption rose to 63.7 million litres in December 2025, compared to 52.9 million litres in November and 56.7 million litres in October. Domestic refineries supplied 32.0 million litres per day, while 42.2 million litres were imported daily to meet demand.

The NMDPRA clarified that domestic supply figures include petrol volumes received at coastal depots and volumes transported from domestic refineries. “Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supply in December 2025 increased due to significant improvement in supply from Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, rising from 19.5 million litres per day to 32 million litres per day,” the report stated.

The regulatory body noted that state-owned refineries remained shut during the period, with the Port Harcourt Refinery, Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited, and Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited producing no petrol. However, previously produced diesel stored before May 24, 2025, continued to be evacuated at an average of 0.247 million litres per day.