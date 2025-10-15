“Nigeria’s One-Party Drift: How APC’s Expanding Grip Threatens the Soul of Our Democracy,” by Emma Tochi

In the wake of the recent defections of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and Bayelsa State Governor Douye Dirifrom the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s fragile democracy stands at a crossroads.

What began in 1999 as a multiparty democracy promising diversity and competition has slowly evolved into a political monoculture, where loyalty to power overshadows ideology, and the ruling party’s influence seems to swallow every alternative voice.

The Slow Erosion of Opposition Power

When the PDP lost power at the center in 2015 after 16 years of dominance, many Nigerians welcomed the development as proof that democracy was maturing — that governments could be changed by the ballot, not the bullet.

Yet, a decade later, that optimism has faded. The APC now controls 24 of Nigeria’s 36 states, while the PDP, once Africa’s largest party, holds only eight. The remaining three — governed by the Labour Party, NNPP, and APGA— are isolated islands of opposition, surviving largely on local popularity rather than institutional strength.

This pattern is not new. It mirrors Nigeria’s recurring cycle of power consolidation, where ruling parties absorb or neutralize their rivals through patronage, intimidation, or co-optation. What’s new is the speed and brazenness of it.

Defection Politics and the Death of Ideology

The defections of Mbah and Diri are only the latest in a long list of political realignments that reveal the absence of ideology in Nigerian politics.

In developed democracies, party loyalty is tied to values and policy visions — liberal or conservative, progressive or traditional. In Nigeria, it is tied to proximity to power.

Governors and legislators rarely switch parties over policy disagreements; they do so to secure political survival, maintain access to federal resources, and avoid investigations or isolation.

This political migration turns democracy into a transaction, not a conviction. The electorate, seeing little difference between parties, grows more apathetic, while governance becomes a monopoly of the powerful.

The Perils of a One-Party State

The danger of Nigeria sliding into a de facto one-party system is not hypothetical — it’s already happening.

With the APC controlling a majority of states, the National Assembly, and the federal executive, dissenting voices are increasingly marginalized. The opposition no longer functions as a check on power but as a scattered chorus of survivalists, too divided to mount meaningful resistance.

In such an environment, accountability dies. The press, civil society, and the judiciary — already strained — struggle to hold government to task when political patronage determines access and influence.

As the APC deepens its hold, governance risks becoming synonymous with conformity, and opposition with political suicide. This is not democracy; it is dominance wrapped in the garments of elections.

Nigeria’s “Baby Democracy” Needs Guardians, Not Beneficiaries

Nigeria’s democracy, often described as “still in its infancy,” has survived coups, recessions, and insurgencies. But its most dangerous threat today is not military — it is political monopoly.

The Constitution guarantees multiparty participation, but without internal party democracy, campaign finance reform, and independent institutions, the idea of choice becomes an illusion.

True democracy thrives on competition, debate, and accountability — not unanimity. When the political field tilts so heavily in favor of one party, the result is not stability, but stagnation.

The Road Ahead: Rebuilding the Opposition

If Nigeria’s democracy must endure, the opposition must rediscover its moral and ideological center. The PDP, once a symbol of power, must become a symbol of reform, shedding its culture of impunity and internal strife.

Parties like Labour and NNPP must build institutional capacity beyond elections — training young leaders, maintaining presence at the grassroots, and investing in civic education.

Civil society and the media must also act as custodians of dissent, not just commentators of crisis. The survival of democracy depends not only on who rules but also on whether those outside power can still be heard.

Conclusion: Power Must Not Silence Democracy

Nigeria’s democracy is now at a fragile inflection point. The APC’s growing dominance may bring temporary political stability, but without a credible opposition, it risks becoming a democracy in name only — a system where elections are held, but choices are predetermined.

If unchecked, this drift toward one-party rule will not only weaken Nigeria’s institutions but also erode the very spirit of freedom and accountability that democracy was meant to protect.

The question, therefore, is no longer whether the opposition can survive — it is whether Nigeria’s democracy can survive without it.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.