Nigeria’s Oil Sector Records 762% Rig Surge, $40bn New Investments as NUPRC Marks Four Years of Reforms

Naija247news – Abuja, Nigeria | Nigeria’s oil and gas sector has recorded sweeping gains four years after the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), with rig count surging by 762 per cent and new investments worth nearly $40 billion, according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

In a statement on Sunday, the Commission’s Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, said the transformation under the leadership of Chief Executive Gbenga Komolafe had restored investor confidence, boosted oil production, and repositioned Nigeria as a major player in Africa’s energy future.

Rig Count Rises from 8 to 69 in Four Years

The Commission reported that Nigeria’s rig count rose dramatically from eight in 2021 to 69 by October 2025, including 40 active rigs and others on standby or in transit — a level unseen in decades.

“This geometric rise in rig count shows renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s upstream sector,” the statement said.

“The success aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s charge that Nigeria is open for business and the right investment climate now prevails.”

The increase underscores the government’s push to attract global capital into the energy sector following years of production decline and divestments by oil majors.

Revenue Performance Surpasses Targets

According to the NUPRC, the Commission exceeded government revenue benchmarks for three consecutive years — by 18.3% in 2022, 14.65% in 2023, and 84.2% in 2024 — reflecting improved compliance, transparency, and digital reforms in upstream operations.

It added that between 2024 and 2025, a total of 79 Field Development Plans (FDPs) valued at $39.98 billion were approved, unlocking new exploration projects and capital inflows.

Production, Transparency and Digital Reform

Crude oil output now averages 1.65 million barrels per day (bpd), while the Commission’s “Project 1Mbopd” initiative aims to lift production to 2.5 million bpd by 2027.

The NUPRC also highlighted its fully digital licensing rounds, saying the process was adjudged the most transparent in Nigeria’s history by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

“Prior to the PIA, bid rounds were opaque and politically influenced,” the statement said.

“Our digital process removed human interference and restored credibility to Nigeria’s licensing framework.

‘Drill or Drop’ Policy Revives Dormant Fields

In a bid to ensure optimal use of oil assets, the NUPRC implemented a “Drill or Drop” policy, compelling operators to either develop or relinquish idle acreages.

The initiative identified 400 dormant oil fields and spurred complacent firms into action, unlocking new reserves and job opportunities.

The Commission also oversaw billion-dollar divestments involving major multinationals such as Shell, Mobil, and Equinor, paving the way for new indigenous and international investors.

Host Communities Receive N358bn in Four Years

Under the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) framework, the NUPRC confirmed total remittances exceeding N358.67 billion, funding over 536 community projects in education, healthcare, and infrastructure across oil-producing states.

These interventions, the Commission said, have significantly improved host community relations and reduced vandalism.

Crude Theft Down 90%

The regulator noted a 90% drop in crude theft, from 102,900 barrels per day in 2021 to 9,600 barrels per day as of September 2025, credited to joint operations involving the Nigerian Navy, security agencies, and private contractors (TANTITA).

Two new regulatory frameworks — the Upstream Measurement Regulation and the Advanced Cargo Declaration Regulation — have further strengthened monitoring and accountability in hydrocarbon movement.

Gas Flare Reduction and Energy Transition

Through the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP), the NUPRC has successfully awarded flare sites targeting $2.5 billion in new investments to eliminate gas flaring and promote the nation’s energy transition goals.

So far, 19 out of 24 new regulations have been gazetted to support transparency, sustainability, and ease of doing business in the upstream sector.

Nigeria Leads in African Energy Collaboration

Beyond national reforms, the NUPRC has spearheaded the creation of the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (APRF), now comprising 16 member countries, to harmonize policies and strengthen Africa’s collective voice in global energy governance.

“The Gbenga Komolafe-led NUPRC continues to provide leadership and harmonize upstream regulatory frameworks across Africa,” the statement added.

Conclusion

Four years after its establishment, the NUPRC’s record reflects the long-awaited impact of the Petroleum Industry Act, with measurable progress in production, transparency, community engagement, and investment inflows — even as challenges remain in sustaining production growth.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.