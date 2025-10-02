Nigeria’s Oil Output Slumps 16% Amid PENGASSAN–Dangote Refinery Strike, Sector Faces Deeper Vulnerabilities

Lagos, Oct. 2, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s oil and gas production plunged sharply during a brief nationwide strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), exposing systemic weaknesses in Africa’s largest energy producer.

The strike, triggered by the dismissal of over 800 unionised workers at the 650,000-barrel-per-day Dangote Refinery, cut daily crude output by an estimated 283,000 barrels — about 16% of national production — alongside a reduction of 1.7 billion standard cubic feet of gas, according to figures from NNPC Ltd. The disruption also slashed more than 1,200 megawatts of power generation, underscoring how industrial action in Nigeria’s oil sector can quickly spill over into broader economic risks.

The stoppage began on September 28 after Dangote Industries accused some workers of sabotage and terminated their contracts. Within hours, PENGASSAN mobilised a nationwide shutdown, halting operations at key assets, including:

Shell’s Bonga floating production unit,

The Oben gas plant,

Midstream pipeline networks, and

Export terminals at Akpo, Brass and Egina, where cargoes faced costly delays.

The impact report noted that at least five critical maintenance and project deadlines slipped during the strike, while Nigeria LNG was forced to delay the restart of Trains 5 and 6, jeopardising gas revenues.

NNPC Ltd. activated contingency measures, deploying non-union staff to sustain operations, but admitted to “significant revenue losses from missed liftings and gas sales.”

Government steps in as Dangote backs down

The strike ended on Wednesday, October 1, after government-mediated talks led Dangote Refinery to agree to reinstate and reassign the dismissed workers. The truce eased immediate supply risks but highlighted ongoing fragility in Nigeria’s oil and gas ecosystem.

Energy analysts warn that with Nigeria’s dependence on crude revenues and gas for power generation, labour disputes pose a material threat to national energy security if not managed swiftly.

Dangote reshaping Africa’s fuel trade

Away from the labour crisis, the refinery has strengthened its position in the market by signing a fresh two-year crude supply agreement with NNPC, allowing feedstock purchases in naira after earlier suspensions.

The $20 billion facility is already curbing fuel imports into Nigeria while increasing exports to West African neighbours. Economists argue the plant could end the decades-old gasoline trade from Europe to Africa, a market historically worth over $17 billion annually.

Despite the temporary setback, Aliko Dangote’s refinery continues to transform Nigeria’s energy landscape, though the strike has reinforced the delicate balance between industrial relations, production stability, and economic reform.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.