Oil & Gas

Nigeria’s Oil Output Rises to 1.83m Barrels Daily as Rig Count Hits 50, Driven by Tinubu’s Energy Reforms

By: Naija247news

Date:

Cape Town, Oct. 2, 2025 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s daily crude oil production has climbed to between 1.7 million and 1.83 million barrels per day (bpd), with active drilling rigs rising from 31 in January to 50 by July, according to new figures unveiled at the Africa Energy Week in Cape Town.

The announcement was made by Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), who delivered a keynote speech on behalf of President Bola Tinubu. Lokpobiri attributed the rebound to the administration’s ongoing reforms designed to unlock investment in the petroleum sector.

He pointed to the government’s “Project One Million Barrels” initiative, launched in October 2020, as a key driver of recovery in Nigeria’s upstream industry.

“Nigeria is open for business,” Lokpobiri declared, highlighting the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) as a landmark reform that has created a transparent and predictable environment for global investors.

Structural shifts boosting investor confidence

Lokpobiri emphasized that Nigeria’s structural, legal, financial, and regulatory reforms are repositioning the oil sector for long-term growth.

Recent asset divestments by international oil companies (IOCs), he noted, have triggered more than $5.5 billion in final investment decisions (FIDs), translating into an additional 200,000 bpd of national output.

“These aren’t just assets,” the minister said. “They are transfers in confidence, capability, and ownership.”

Tinubu’s reform push

The uptick in production comes at a time when Nigeria is seeking to restore its status as Africa’s top crude producer, after years of underinvestment, theft, and operational bottlenecks dragged output well below its OPEC quota.

Energy analysts say the administration’s reforms — particularly fiscal incentives under the PIA, targeted security interventions in the Niger Delta, and regulatory clarity — have improved Nigeria’s competitiveness in attracting new oil and gas capital.

The rise in rig activity is viewed as a leading indicator of future production growth, suggesting that Nigeria could sustain higher output levels into 2026 if stability and investment momentum continue.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Igbos Made Me President – Goodluck Jonathan Credits 90% of 2010 Victory to Igbo Loyalty Over South-South Support
Minister directs contractors on Abuja-Keffi expressway to work at night, ease traffic
