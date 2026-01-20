Nigeria’s Non-Oil Exports Hit $6.1bn in 2025 – NEPC

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s non-oil export earnings rose to $6.1 billion in 2025, marking the highest level ever recorded for formal non-oil trade and underscoring progress in economic diversification, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) said on Monday.

The Executive Director of NEPC, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, disclosed this at a news conference on the 2025 Non-Oil Export Performance and 2026 Outlook in Abuja.

Ayeni said the $6.1 billion figure represented an 11.5 per cent increase over the $5.46 billion recorded in 2024, describing the outcome as a significant milestone since the council’s inception.

“This marks the highest non-oil export value achieved in the country for formal documented trade since the inception of the council,” she said.

“It beats our own previous record and underscores the growing resilience and relevance of the non-oil export sector to Nigeria’s economy.”

She noted, however, that the figure did not fully capture Nigeria’s total export activity, as a substantial volume of trade still occurred informally across land borders.

In volume terms, Ayeni said Nigeria exported 8.02 million metric tonnes of non-oil goods in 2025, representing a 10 per cent increase from 7.29 million metric tonnes recorded in 2024.

According to her, the growth in both value and volume reflected stronger performance across multiple value chains and export destinations.

She disclosed that Nigeria exported 281 non-oil products during the year, spanning agricultural commodities, processed and semi-processed goods, industrial inputs, and solid minerals.

“This reflects gradual progress toward value addition and broader product representation in global markets,” Ayeni said.

Ayeni said Nigeria’s non-oil exports reached 120 countries, with the Netherlands accounting for 17.53 per cent, Brazil 10.35 per cent, and India 7.63 per cent, emerging as the top three destinations by value.

She said exports to the Netherlands grew by 32.46 per cent, driven by products such as cocoa beans, cocoa butter, sesame seeds, while exports to Brazil rose by 19.07 per cent.

The NEPC chief attributed the performance to sustained economic diversification efforts under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the strategy had delivered results in job creation, poverty reduction, and strengthened global trade positioning.

She also credited supportive policies from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, alongside NEPC initiatives focused on capacity building, market access, certification support, and compliance across export value chains.

Ayeni commended Nigerian exporters for their resilience despite logistics challenges, regulatory pressures, and global market uncertainties, adding that inter-agency collaboration strengthened implementation of the “Double Your Export” initiative.

She said cocoa beans, urea, cashew, sesame seed, gold dore, aluminium ingots, rubber, and copper ingots ranked among the top-performing non-oil export products in 2025.

Ayeni noted that exports to ECOWAS declined slightly following the exit of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the regional bloc, affecting intra-African trade figures.

She stressed that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) remained critical to expanding regional trade and positioning Nigeria as a continental export hub.

The NEPC boss attributed the strong performance to reduced export rejections, improved documentation, better logistics recovery, and sustained global demand for Nigerian commodities, expressing optimism that ongoing reforms would further strengthen non-oil exports in 2026.