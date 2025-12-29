Nigeria’s National Grid Collapses Again as Power Generation Crashes to 139MW

Abuja — Nigeria’s national electricity grid collapsed on Monday afternoon after major power plants simultaneously lost generation, plunging large parts of the country into darkness.

Checks confirmed that the system failure occurred around 3:00 p.m., shortly after power generation, which had earlier peaked at about 4,800 megawatts, crashed sharply to 139MW, according to real-time operational data obtained by Naija247news.

The sudden drop triggered a total grid collapse, forcing electricity distribution companies across the country to shut down feeders and suspend supply to customers.

All 22 Grid-Connected Plants Affected

As of the time of filing this report, all 22 power plants connected to the national grid had lost generation, underscoring the scale of the system failure and once again exposing the fragility of Nigeria’s electricity infrastructure.

While the exact cause of the collapse could not be immediately confirmed, industry sources said the incident occurred amid ongoing efforts by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) to ramp up generation following recent gas supply constraints.

Gas Constraints, Vandalism Under Scrutiny

The grid failure comes against the backdrop of pipeline vandalism and gas supply disruptions, which have repeatedly constrained power generation in recent weeks. Several thermal plants depend heavily on uninterrupted gas flows, making the grid particularly vulnerable to shocks in the upstream supply chain.

Only days earlier, authorities confirmed repairs to the Escravos–Lagos gas pipeline, a critical artery supplying gas to power plants in the southwest. The latest collapse has raised fresh questions about whether supply instability or system management challenges played a role.

A Familiar Pattern

Monday’s outage adds to a growing list of grid collapses recorded in recent years, despite repeated assurances by the Federal Government and power sector regulators that reforms and investments would stabilise the system.

Each collapse typically results in:

Widespread blackouts nationwide

Significant losses for businesses and households

Increased reliance on diesel and petrol generators

Additional strain on an already fragile economy

Power sector analysts warn that without structural upgrades to transmission infrastructure, improved grid management, and secure gas supply networks, such incidents will continue.

Awaiting Official Explanation

As of press time, neither the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) nor the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had issued an official statement explaining the cause of the collapse or outlining a timeline for full restoration.

Grid recovery efforts were believed to be underway, but restoration typically takes several hours and, in some cases, stretches into days depending on system stability.

More updates are expected as authorities provide further clarification

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.