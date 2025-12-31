Nigeria’s Naira Strengthens Against US Dollar, Closes 2025 at N1,435.75

Lagos, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) — The naira on Wednesday ended 2025 on a stronger note against the US dollar, closing at N1,435.75 at the official foreign exchange market.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed the local currency gained N9.92, continuing its firm stance at the year’s close.

This followed Tuesday’s close of N1,445.68, representing a 0.7 per cent day-on-day appreciation.

A CBN official attributed the movement to improved liquidity and market confidence, adding that “seasonal inflows supported stability during the yuletide.”

Market analysts noted that the sustained gains capped a positive festive period, emphasizing that cautious optimism is expected to guide trading in early 2026.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.