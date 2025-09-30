Nigeria’s Moral Diplomacy at UNGA 80: Vice President Shettima’s Bold Stand on Gaza by Collins NWEKE

At the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Nigeria’s Vice President Kashim Shettima took the global stage with a speech that was as symbolic as it was forceful. His remarks, centred on the ongoing Gaza conflict, marked a clear departure from the developmentalist and technocratic tones of Nigeria’s past UNGA interventions. This year, Nigeria leaned heavily on moral authority, framing itself as a conscience-driven voice of the Global South.

A Voice for the Oppressed

Shettima condemned the human toll of the Gaza war, highlighting civilians killed, children displaced, and homes reduced to rubble. He labelled the violence a humanitarian catastrophe and a violation of international law, grounding Nigeria’s stance in the UN Charter and human rights principles. By choosing moral clarity over political expediency, Shettima signalled that Nigeria’s position was rooted in universal values.

For decades, Nigeria has projected its influence primarily through peacekeeping, regional mediation, and advocacy for debt relief or climate justice. At UNGA 80, however, it assumed the mantle of a moral arbiter, a role usually reserved for the Arab League or a handful of activist states.

From Development Diplomacy to Moral Diplomacy

Where past assemblies emphasised debt restructuring, terrorism, and economic reforms, Shettima pivoted sharply to humanitarian justice. This suggests Nigeria is experimenting with a new diplomatic posture: from development diplomacy to moral diplomacy.

With its population, history of peacekeeping, and global diaspora, Nigeria is uniquely positioned to speak with moral authority—but only if it follows words with tangible action. There are risks. Taking a hard line against Israel may strain relations with Western allies, particularly the United States. Critiques of selective outrage may arise, questioning why Nigeria condemns Gaza so strongly while struggling with insurgency, kidnappings, and internal displacement at home. UN speeches inspire, but without follow-through through diplomatic engagement, humanitarian aid, and coalition-building, moral leadership risks being symbolic rather than transformative.

Key Pillars of Shettima’s Address

Shettima outlined a forward-looking agenda, calling for a permanent Nigerian seat on the UN Security Council, urgent debt relief, equitable benefits from strategic minerals, and a commitment to close the digital divide. He framed sovereignty as a covenant of shared responsibility, emphasising that peace and prosperity are intertwined with multilateral cooperation.

He reinforced Nigeria’s legacy in global peacekeeping, highlighting participation in 51 out of 60 UN operations since independence. Domestically, he stressed that values and ideas, not just military tactics, deliver lasting security. Nigeria’s stance on Gaza, the attack on Qatar, and regional tensions reflects the country’s broader commitment to humanitarian principles and multilateralism.

Shettima also addressed economic restructuring, climate change, and Africa’s role in the global financial system. He highlighted initiatives such as the West Africa Economic Summit and the push for equitable use of Africa’s strategic minerals, stressing that peace and development require fairness, investment, and access.

The Full Speech in Context

Speaking at UNGA 80, Shettima reflected on global challenges: the corrosive ideologies that preach violence and division, climate emergencies, irregular migration, and the proliferation of weapons. He argued that Nigeria’s foreign policy must balance sovereign interests with collective responsibility, ensuring that human life and dignity are never compromised in political calculations.

He declared support for a two-state solution in Palestine as the most dignified path to lasting peace, and urged multilateral engagement to deny extremists the space to fuel tension and despair. Nigeria’s experience with insurgency, he noted, underscores the value of tolerance over tyranny, and the importance of safeguarding innocent civilians.

Shettima also stressed the role of innovation and economic growth in sustaining peace. The inaugural West Africa Economic Summit in Abuja demonstrated Nigeria’s commitment to harnessing enterprise and ingenuity, while strategic investment in education, technology, and resilient infrastructure was framed as a shared responsibility of the international community.

On Africa’s mineral wealth, he emphasised fair distribution, local processing, and investment as essential to reducing conflict and fostering prosperity. He also advocated closing the digital divide to ensure emerging economies are not left behind in the technological revolution, stressing that equitable access to technology is both a growth and security imperative.

Moral Clarity as Foreign Policy Identity

Shettima’s intervention reflects an assertive Nigerian foreign policy identity. By speaking decisively on Gaza, Nigeria signals that it will not remain silent in the face of injustice, even beyond Africa. This stance resonates both domestically and among the diaspora, signalling a willingness to reclaim a bolder voice in multilateral forums.

For Africa, this assertion is particularly significant. The continent often laments marginalization in global decision-making. Nigeria’s firm stance reminds the world that Africa’s moral and political voice cannot be ignored.

UNGA 80 may not immediately resolve the Gaza crisis, but it redefined Nigeria’s posture, elevating humanitarian justice as a diplomatic priority. The challenge now is translating this rhetoric into actionable policies. Anchoring moral clarity with policy coherence—both abroad and at home—will determine whether Nigeria’s voice is symbolic or transformational.

Conclusion

UNGA 80 marked a turning point: Nigeria not only showcased its size but reclaimed moral weight on the world stage. Vice President Shettima’s speech underscores that for emerging powers like Nigeria, moral leadership and pragmatic diplomacy must go hand in hand. If successfully executed, this approach could reshape Nigeria’s influence in multilateral institutions and cement its role as Africa’s conscience on the global stage.

About the Author

Collins NWEKE is an International Trade Consultant & Economic Diplomacy researcher. Former Green Councillor at Ostend City Council, Belgium. Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria and Institute of Management Consultants. Distinguished Fellow of the International Association of Research Scholars and Administrators. Columnist for The Brussels Times, Proshare, and global affairs analyst.

X: @collinsnweke | E: admin@collinsnweke.eu | W: www.collinsnweke.eu

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.