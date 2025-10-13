Nigeria’s Judiciary Under Siege: Political Patronage and the Threat to Democracy Ahead of 2027

By Naija247news Editorial Board

As Nigeria edges toward the 2027 general election, a growing unease clouds the country’s democratic horizon. This unease is not merely about economic hardship or the erosion of trust in governance, but about a more dangerous undercurrent — the steady, calculated capture of the judiciary and other key democratic institutions by the political elite. What is unfolding before Nigerians’ eyes is a systemic campaign to institutionalize political control over justice itself.

The Judiciary in Chains: Appointments and Executive Capture

For years, Nigeria’s judiciary has been the “last hope of the common man,” a revered phrase recited more out of habit than conviction. Today, even that hope hangs by a thread. From magistrate courts to the Supreme Court, whispers of influence have become deafening. Judges are not just compromised; they are being cornered. Patronage, appointments, and political favors now tie the hands of the bench long before any verdict is written.

The appointment process itself is the first layer of capture. The President wields enormous power over judicial appointments, often acting through the National Judicial Council (NJC), which has effectively become an extension of the executive branch. Once in office, judges know who holds their careers—and futures—in their hands. Promotion and elevation are tied to loyalty, not competence.

The pattern of judgments in high-stakes political cases speaks volumes. Rulings on electoral disputes increasingly align with the interests of those in power. Political actors, emboldened by a compliant judiciary, now treat courts as instruments for validation rather than adjudication. In the past decade, election results have been decided more in courtrooms than in polling units — and those courts have, more often than not, tilted toward the incumbent or ruling party.

Tinubu’s 2027 Blueprint: Capturing the Arbiters of Justice

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration appears to have perfected this old game with a new level of sophistication. The same playbook that defined Lagos State politics—where loyalty determined access to contracts, appointments, and justice—is being replicated on the national scale.

Since assuming office, the strategic reshuffling of key institutions has been anything but random. From the replacement of key judges to the quiet placement of loyalists in the Ministry of Justice and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the architecture of political control is being built brick by brick.

The judiciary, in this scheme, is not just a branch of government — it’s an insurance policy. As the 2027 election approaches, controlling the courts ensures that electoral disputes, no matter how glaring the irregularities, will find safe landing in friendly chambers. This calculated grip mirrors a dangerous global trend, where autocrats maintain the façade of democracy while hollowing out its core institutions. The judiciary’s capture represents the quiet coup that makes future elections predictable before ballots are even printed.

INEC’s Paradox: The Illusion of Independent Arbitration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), designed to be independent, has become another battleground of executive control. Its chairman and commissioners are presidential appointees, and their loyalty often tilts toward the hand that appointed them.

The result is a vicious cycle: a president appoints those who will conduct elections, oversees the process, and when disputes arise, the president’s own appointees in the judiciary decide the final outcome.

It is no wonder that confidence in electoral outcomes has plunged. Nigerians no longer view elections as contests of ideas but as rituals of legitimacy orchestrated by those already in power. The judiciary and INEC have together become the twin pillars of this illusion—one conducting the vote, the other sanitizing the aftermath.

Why the Attorney-General, INEC, and Judges Must Be Elected

Nigeria’s crisis of justice is fundamentally a crisis of legitimacy. As long as key arbiters—from the Attorney-General to INEC commissioners—are appointed by the president, the system will inevitably serve the appointor, not the people.

The solution, radical as it may sound, lies in democratizing these appointments. Imagine an Attorney-General elected by the Nigerian Bar Association or a national plebiscite, answerable to the people rather than the presidency. Imagine INEC commissioners nominated by civil society and confirmed by public vote. Imagine judges whose promotions depend on transparent evaluation, not political recommendation.

Such reforms would dismantle the machinery of executive capture. They would restore public faith in governance and make the phrase “separation of powers” meaningful once more. The argument that this may politicize the judiciary is hollow, for the judiciary is already politicized, only covertly. Making these offices elective would at least anchor their accountability in the will of the people.

Reclaiming Nigeria’s Fatherland: Vigilance and Accountability

Nigeria stands today at a moral crossroads. Patriotism has been hijacked by power brokers who equate loyalty to country with loyalty to them. The fatherland is not the property of any man, party, or president. It belongs to its people.

If Nigerians truly love their country, they must defend its institutions from capture. The 2027 election is not merely a political contest; it is a test of whether democracy itself can survive another round of manipulation. The people must reclaim their power through vigilance, awareness, and relentless demand for transparency.

The greatest threat to Nigeria is the silent normalization of corruption in the very institutions meant to protect justice. When judges fear politicians more than God, when the Attorney-General shields the powerful instead of the people, and when INEC conducts elections that everyone doubts, democracy dies.

If President Tinubu truly seeks a legacy beyond power, he must free the judiciary from the chains of executive influence. If Nigerians desire a nation worthy of its name, they must demand the election, not appointment, of those who guard their votes and interpret their laws. Until then, Nigeria remains trapped in a tragic irony — a democracy where justice serves the powerful, and the people are spectators in their own destiny.

