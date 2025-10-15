Menu
Nigeria’s Inflation Falls Below 20% for the First Time in Three Years — NBS

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Business Desk

Abuja, October 15, 2025 — Nigeria’s headline inflation rate has dropped to its lowest level in three years, easing by 2.1 percentage points to 18.02 percent in September 2025 from 20.12 percent in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report released on Wednesday shows that this is the sixth consecutive monthly decline in inflation since April 2025, reflecting a gradual easing of price pressures across key economic sectors.

“In September 2025, the headline inflation rate eased to 18.02 percent relative to the August 2025 headline inflation rate of 20.12 percent,” the NBS stated.

“On a year-on-year basis, the September 2025 rate was 14.68 percent lower than the rate recorded in September 2024 (32.7 percent).”

The report noted that the decline marks a significant shift, particularly as inflation had remained above 20 percent since early 2022 — a trend largely driven by high food and energy costs following the removal of fuel subsidies and foreign exchange unification in 2023.

🟩 

Food Inflation Drops Sharply

Food inflation — a critical indicator of household welfare — fell by 5.0 percentage points to 16.87 percent in September, compared to 21.87 percent in August.

The bureau attributed this improvement to a decline in the average prices of staples such as maize, garri, beans, millet, potatoes, onions, eggs, tomatoes, and fresh pepper.

“The Food inflation rate in September 2025 was 16.87 percent on a year-on-year basis, 20.9 percentage points lower than the rate recorded in September 2024 (37.77 percent),” the report added.

On a month-on-month basis, food inflation recorded a -1.57 percent change, down from 1.65 percent in August — a sign that food prices actually fell slightly in September, an uncommon trend in recent years.

The NBS further reported that food inflation was highest in Ekiti (28.68%), Rivers (24.18%), and Nasarawa (22.74%), while Bauchi (2.81%), Niger (8.38%), and Anambra (8.41%) recorded the slowest rise.

🟨 

Economic Implications

Analysts say the drop in inflation could strengthen the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s monetary policy stance ahead of its next MPC meeting, offering hope of improved price stability and purchasing power.

They, however, warn that the moderation may be temporary unless supported by sustained agricultural output, stable foreign exchange rates, and continued policy discipline from fiscal authorities.

The report comes just days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded Nigeria’s 2025 economic growth forecast to 3.9 percent, citing improved fiscal performance and easing inflationary pressures.

 

Outlook

Despite the positive outlook, experts caution that structural issues — including logistics bottlenecks, insecurity in food-producing regions, and high transport costs — could still pose risks to sustained disinflation.

For millions of Nigerians, the impact will depend on whether the easing inflation translates into lower food and energy costs in real household spending.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

