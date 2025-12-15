Nigeria’s Inflation Eases to 14.45% in November as Food Prices Slow

buja, Dec. 15, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s headline inflation rate slowed to 14.45 per cent in November, marking the eighth consecutive month of decline, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported on Monday. Food inflation, a critical component of household budgets, also eased to 11.08 per cent from 13.12 per cent in October.

On a year-on-year basis, the November figure was 20.15 percentage points lower than the 34.60 per cent recorded in the same month in 2024. Compared to October 2025, the headline inflation rate fell by 1.6 per cent from 16.05 per cent.

The NBS noted that on a month-on-month basis, inflation increased slightly to 1.22 per cent in November from 0.93 per cent in October. “This indicates that the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than that of the previous month,” the report said.

Key Contributors and Core Inflation

The main contributors to year-on-year headline inflation were Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (7.78%), Restaurants and Accommodation Services (1.87%), and Transport (1.54%). The lowest contributors were Recreation, Sport, and Culture (0.04%), Alcoholic Beverages, Tobacco, and Narcotics (0.05%), and Insurance and Financial Services (0.07%).

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stood at 18.04 per cent year-on-year, while month-on-month core inflation was 1.28 per cent, down from 1.42 per cent in October.

Urban vs Rural Trends

The urban inflation rate fell to 13.61 per cent year-on-year in November from 37.10 per cent in November 2024, with month-on-month urban inflation at 0.95 per cent. Rural inflation remained higher at 15.15 per cent year-on-year, though significantly lower than 32.27 per cent in November 2024, and increased 1.43 per cent month-on-month from 0.45 per cent in October.

State-Level Inflation

Among states, Rivers recorded the highest year-on-year inflation at 17.78 per cent, followed by Ogun (17.65%) and Ekiti (16.77%). Plateau had the slowest rise at 9.13 per cent, followed by Kebbi (10.32%) and Katsina (10.60%). On a month-on-month basis, Bayelsa led at 6.58 per cent, with Gombe at 5.11 per cent and Edo at 4.45 per cent. Plateau (-2.54%), Delta (-2.38%), and Kaduna (-2.24%) saw the slowest monthly increases.

Food Inflation Highlights

Food inflation year-on-year was highest in Kogi (17.83%), Ogun (16.52%), and Rivers (16.11%), and lowest in Imo (3.52%), Katsina (3.65%), and Akwa Ibom (4.52%). Month-on-month, food prices rose fastest in Yobe (9.52%), Katsina (6.61%), and Ondo (6.04%), while Imo (-6.49%), Nassarawa (-5.48%), and Enugu (-2.54%) saw the slowest increases.

Base Year Adjustment

The significant moderation in inflation is partly due to the NBS rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from 2009 to 2024, with 2023 as the reference period for expenditure weights. The CPI rose to 130.5 in November from 128.9 in October, reflecting this methodological update.

Context and Implications

Nigeria’s inflation peaked near 35 per cent in December 2024, creating widespread cost-of-living pressures. While the easing trend is encouraging, many Nigerians still face constrained purchasing power due to stagnant wages and the lingering effects of past price surges. Experts note that sustained relief will require not just monetary stability, but investments in local production, improved market access, and social safety nets.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has maintained its main interest rate, indicating a cautious approach aimed at sustaining the downward trend without undermining growth.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.