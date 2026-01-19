Nigeria’s Inflation Drops Sharply to 15.15% in December as Food Prices Ease and Supply Improves

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. —, 2026 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s inflationary pressures continued to ease in December 2025, offering cautious relief to households and policymakers as improving supply conditions and favourable base effects helped slow the pace of price increases.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s headline inflation rate fell to 15.15 per cent year-on-year in December, down from 17.33 per cent in November, reinforcing a sustained disinflation trend toward the close of the year.

On a monthly basis, headline inflation slowed sharply to 0.54 per cent, compared with 1.22 per cent in November, indicating that price increases were rising at a much slower pace. The CPI index edged up modestly to 131.2 points in December from 130.5 points in the preceding month, reflecting calmer market dynamics and improved product availability.

Inflation Down Nearly 20 Percentage Points Year-on-Year

The annual improvement was even more striking when compared with the same period last year. Headline inflation in December 2025 was 19.65 percentage points lower than the 34.80 per cent recorded in December 2024, underscoring a significant turnaround in Nigeria’s inflation environment despite changes to the CPI base year.

Analysts attribute the decline to better supply conditions, reduced pass-through from earlier foreign exchange and fuel price shocks, and easing transportation and logistics costs.

Food Inflation Records Major Decline

Food inflation — a key driver of household hardship — also recorded a sharp deceleration. Year-on-year food inflation fell to 10.84 per cent, compared with 39.84 per cent in December 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, food prices declined by 0.36 per cent, driven by lower prices of staple food items such as tomatoes, garri, eggs, vegetables, beans, and grains. This reflects improved supply flows, seasonal harvest inflows, and reduced distribution bottlenecks.

However, the 12-month average food inflation remained elevated at 22.00 per cent, indicating that while short-term pressures are easing, structural challenges in food production, storage, and transportation persist.

Core Inflation Moderates but Structural Risks Linger

Core inflation — which excludes volatile agricultural and energy prices — also showed signs of moderation. Year-on-year core inflation declined to 18.63 per cent from 29.28 per cent in December 2024, while month-on-month growth slowed to 0.58 per cent, down from 1.28 per cent in November.

Despite the slowdown, the 12-month average core inflation stood at 23.49 per cent, suggesting that underlying cost pressures linked to energy, imports, and services remain a concern.

Wide Inflation Gaps Across States

Inflation trends varied significantly across Nigeria’s states in December.

On a year-on-year basis, headline inflation was highest in:

• Abia (19.03%)

• Ogun (18.80%)

• Katsina (18.66%)

The lowest inflation rates were recorded in:

• Sokoto (8.61%)

•.Plateau (9.05%)

• Kaduna (10.38%)

Month-on-month data showed outright price declines in several states, including Ondo, Abia, Jigawa, Delta, and Cross River, reflecting localized supply improvements.

Food inflation also displayed sharp regional differences. Year-on-year food inflation was highest in Yobe, Ogun, and Abuja, while Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, and Plateau recorded the lowest increases. On a monthly basis, food prices rose most in Imo, Nasarawa, and Yobe, while Plateau, Rivers, and Zamfara experienced notable price declines.

Outlook: Disinflation Likely to Continue Into 2026

Looking ahead, analysts expect Nigeria’s inflation trajectory to remain on a moderating path in early 2026, supported by easing cost pressures, improved food supply, and favourable statistical base effects.

However, risks remain. Persistent structural challenges in energy pricing, transportation, exchange-rate volatility, and essential commodities could slow the pace of disinflation if not carefully managed.

Barring major supply shocks or sharp currency disruptions, the outlook points to continued gradual easing of inflation and a return toward more stable price levels, offering tentative breathing space for consumers and policymakers alike.