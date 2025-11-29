Nigeria’s Hospitality and Tourism Sector Surpasses Revenue Expectations by 300% – NIHOTOUR

By Naija247news / Ginika Okoye

Abuja, Nov. 25, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sector has recorded a 300 per cent increase above projected revenue in the past year, the Federal Government announced on Tuesday.

Mr Abisoye Fagade, Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), disclosed the figures at an event organized by Style De Vie, a private sector company focused on fostering cultural and economic ties across Africa.

Fagade said the sector now ranks as the second-highest employment generator in Nigeria, after agriculture.

“NIHOTOUR is not just about generating revenue; it is about creating service, adding value, and providing a platform for businesses in the sector to thrive,” he said.

The director-general urged more investment in tourism to drive sustainable growth and national development, emphasizing the government’s increasing focus on the sector as a strategic replacement for oil revenue.

“Tourism in Nigeria is like a social bitcoin—if we do not catch up now, we will regret it later,” he said.

Mrs Rebecca Tabe, Creative Director of Style De Vie, said the event aimed to boost investment partnerships across African nations, bringing together investors, country representatives, and business owners to create platforms for trade and tourism development.

“We have noticed that many Nigerians in the diaspora prefer investing abroad. This platform encourages them to channel funds back into Africa,” Tabe said. “We are demonstrating that Nigeria has credible and honest opportunities for investment.”

Tunisian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohsen Antit, highlighted the importance of cross-border collaboration, saying the programme would enhance cultural and tourism relations between African countries. He also called for greater cooperation between Nigeria and Tunisia in agriculture, trade, and tourism.

The growth in the hospitality and tourism sector underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to diversifying Nigeria’s economy, creating employment opportunities, and positioning the nation as a hub for African tourism.

