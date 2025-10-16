Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Nigeria’s FX Reserves Surge to Five-Year High of $43.4 Billion Amid Economic Reforms

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news, Washington D.C. — Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves have risen to a five-year high of $43.4 billion, signaling renewed investor confidence and the positive impact of ongoing economic reforms, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed.

The announcement was made by Mohammed Abdullahi, CBN Deputy Governor for Economic Policy, during the Nigeria Investors Forum in Washington, D.C., held alongside the IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings. Abdullahi, who led discussions on Nigeria’s economic outlook and reform progress, said the growth in reserves comes after concerted efforts to clear FX backlogs and improve liquidity across the market.

“Our gross reserves are at a five-year high of $43.4 billion as of October 10, enough to cover 11 months of imports,” Abdullahi said. “This growth comes after clearing FX backlogs and improving liquidity across the market.”

He noted that the naira has remained stable, with the exchange rate premium between the official and parallel markets narrowing to less than 3 percent, a stark contrast to the over 50 percent gap in 2022.

In addition to FX reserves, Abdullahi disclosed that inflation has eased to 18.02 percent, marking the lowest rate in three years. He also highlighted the role of capital inflows and remittances in strengthening Nigeria’s balance of payments, signaling healthier financial dynamics for the country.

“The Central Bank remains committed to orthodox monetary policy, transparency in FX management, and close coordination with fiscal authorities to sustain macroeconomic stability,” Abdullahi added.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso also addressed the forum, stating that the increase in external reserves reflects growing investor confidence and the positive impact of ongoing economic reforms.

“The rise in external reserves reflects the cumulative effect of fiscal and monetary coordination, improved FX flows, and renewed trust in Nigeria’s policy direction,” Cardoso said. “Nigeria’s focus remains clear: strengthening our fundamentals, advancing reforms, and unlocking opportunities for sustainable investment and growth.”

Cardoso further explained that the CBN and the Ministry of Finance have been working closely to stabilise macroeconomic indicators, rebuild buffers, and restore transparency in monetary policy.

“Sound macroeconomic management is beginning to yield tangible results,” he said, adding that “there’s a strong correlation between disciplined economic management, growth, and disinflation.”

The report highlights that Nigeria’s economic reforms — including coordinated fiscal and monetary policies, improved FX allocation, and increased regulatory transparency — are contributing to a more stable macroeconomic environment. Analysts suggest that maintaining this trend could strengthen Nigeria’s global investment profile and support sustainable growth.

Background: Over the past few years, Nigeria faced challenges such as high inflation, FX shortages, and a widening gap between official and parallel market exchange rates. Recent policy measures, including stricter FX management and enhanced oversight of capital flows, appear to have curbed volatility and restored investor confidence.

With FX reserves now sufficient to cover nearly a year of imports, experts say Nigeria is better positioned to handle external shocks, support domestic industries, and gradually strengthen the naira against global currencies

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
FG Clarifies No Inmate Released Yet Under Presidential Prerogative of Mercy
Next article
FCMB Group Launches ₦160 Billion Public Share Offer to Meet CBN Capital Requirements
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Dangote Urges Swift Legislation of “Nigeria First” Policy to drive growth of Manufacturing Sector

Naija247news Naija247news -
Africa's leading industrialist, Aliko Dangote has made a passionate...

Foreign Schools in Nigeria Charging Tuition in Dollars, Pounds, Euros Should Be Shut Down, Says Minister Alake

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Minister Dele Alake proposes closing Nigerian schools charging tuition in foreign currencies, calling it an economic loophole. He also highlighted the government’s gold value chain reforms and initiatives to strengthen the naira.

FCMB Group Launches ₦160 Billion Public Share Offer to Meet CBN Capital Requirements

Naija247news Naija247news -
FCMB Group Plc launches ₦160 billion public share offer to meet CBN capital requirements, strengthen core capital, and secure its international banking licence, demonstrating strong investor confidence and market transparency.

FG Clarifies No Inmate Released Yet Under Presidential Prerogative of Mercy

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The FG has confirmed that no inmate has been released under the recent Presidential Prerogative of Mercy, as the process is still undergoing final administrative review.

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Dangote Urges Swift Legislation of “Nigeria First” Policy to drive growth of Manufacturing Sector

News Analysis 0
Africa's leading industrialist, Aliko Dangote has made a passionate...

Foreign Schools in Nigeria Charging Tuition in Dollars, Pounds, Euros Should Be Shut Down, Says Minister Alake

Policies & Legislation 0
Minister Dele Alake proposes closing Nigerian schools charging tuition in foreign currencies, calling it an economic loophole. He also highlighted the government’s gold value chain reforms and initiatives to strengthen the naira.

FCMB Group Launches ₦160 Billion Public Share Offer to Meet CBN Capital Requirements

Banking & Finance 0
FCMB Group Plc launches ₦160 billion public share offer to meet CBN capital requirements, strengthen core capital, and secure its international banking licence, demonstrating strong investor confidence and market transparency.

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria