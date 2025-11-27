Nigeria’s Former President Jonathan Trapped in Guinea-Bissau as Presidential Guard Stages Coup, Shuts Borders and Arrests Opposition Leaders

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and hundreds of international observers have been trapped in Guinea-Bissau after a faction of the country’s military seized power, suspended the electoral process, and shut down all borders in a sudden coup that erupted less than 24 hours after voting concluded.

Jonathan, who arrived in Bissau as head of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) observer mission for the November 23 presidential and parliamentary elections, is reportedly unable to leave the country as soldiers tighten control of the capital.

Chaos After Rival Candidates Declare Victory

The crisis escalated on Wednesday after both President Umaro Sissoco Embaló and rival candidate Fernando Diasdeclared victory despite the electoral commission having released no official results. Hours later, a group of officers identifying themselves as the “High Military Command for the Restoration of Order” announced they had taken control, accusing political leaders of plunging the country into instability.

The coup leaders immediately:

Suspended the electoral process “until further notice”

Shut all land, air, and sea borders

Imposed a nationwide curfew

Ordered restrictions on internet access

Hundreds of foreign observers and diplomats rushed to the airport in a desperate attempt to evacuate, but were blocked as airspace was closed.

President Embaló: “I have been deposed”

Speaking to France24 by phone, President Embaló confirmed he had been removed from power.

“I have been deposed,” he said, noting that he was being held at the military headquarters.

Reports indicate that Domingos Simões Pereira, the head of the opposition PAIGC party, has also been arrested. Analysts say the coup was led by Denis N’Canha, commander of the presidential guard — the very unit meant to protect the president.

“The man supposed to protect the president himself has put the president under arrest,” said analyst Haque, who also confirmed that the military is attempting to shut down internet access.

Jonathan’s Mission Overshadowed by Military Takeover

Jonathan had arrived in the country just days before the coup, posting updates on his observer duties and urging a peaceful electoral process.

On arrival, he wrote:

“We arrived in Bissau this evening as members of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Mission… We wish the people of Guinea-Bissau a peaceful, inclusive and transparent election.”

On election day, he posted again:

“Members of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Mission today conducted visits to some polling stations… and wish for a peaceful, stable post-election period that strengthens unity and democratic governance.”

That period has now been violently interrupted.

Observers Stranded

Daily Trust reports that hundreds of observers remain stranded at Bissau’s Osvaldo Vieira International Airport, where military personnel have blocked all outgoing flights following the takeover.

Diplomatic efforts are ongoing within ECOWAS and the African Union to secure the safe evacuation of trapped delegations, including Jonathan’s.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.