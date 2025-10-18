Nigeria’s fixed-income market value moderates at N89.14 trillion as investors weigh risks

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s fixed-income market closed the week ended Friday, October 17, 2025, with a marginal decline in total traded value to N89.14 trillion, slightly lower than the N89.34 trillion recorded the previous week.

Naija247news gathered that trading activity remained robust across Treasury bills, Open Market Operation (OMO) bills, and Federal Government bonds, as investors continued to balance short-term safety with long-term yield potential. The N200 billion drop was largely attributed to profit-taking and cautious positioning ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) next monetary policy meeting expected by mid-November.

Despite the slight dip, Naija247news understands that investor sentiment remained positive, reflecting continued appetite for government-backed instruments amid moderating inflation and constrained liquidity conditions.

According to Naija247news, Treasury bills maintained their attractiveness, with most short-term papers experiencing minimal yield adjustments. The 6-November-2025 T-bill closed at a yield of 16.62%, while the 4-December-2025 instrument settled at 17.56%, both easing slightly by 0.01%. Mid-tenor bills saw moderate gains, with the 9-July-2026 and 6-August-2026 bills advancing to 17.74% and 17.85%, respectively. The 8-October-2026 note closed at 18.12%, up by 0.11%.

The 8-January-2026 and 9-April-2026 T-bills also saw softening yields at 16.38% and 17.37%, respectively. Analysts noted that the trend signals a stabilizing environment, with inflation slowing to 18.02% in September from 20.12% in August, encouraging investors to lock in returns above inflation.

Naija247news reports that OMO bills gained traction as yields climbed across key maturities, driven by tighter liquidity from the CBN. The OMO 4-November-2025 settled at 20.67%, while the OMO 2-December-2025 surged by 0.53% to 23.58%. The OMO 14-April-2026 rose by 0.48% to 20.59%, and the OMO 7-July-2026 climbed by 0.44% to 19.31%.

The rising OMO yields reflect CBN’s strategy to control money supply and attract foreign portfolio inflows seeking competitive returns in Nigeria’s fixed-income space. The OMO segment contributed significantly to total market turnover, underlining its importance in current liquidity management efforts.

In the bond market, trading was mixed as yields mostly flattened. The 16.2884% FGN March 2027 and 19.89% FGN May 2033 bonds held steady at 16.02% and 16.11%, respectively. The 12.1493% FGN July 2034 and 19.00% Feb-2034 dipped slightly to 15.67% and 15.68%, while the 14.80% FGN April 2049 inched up to 15.57%.

Long-dated bonds such as the 12.98% March 2050 and 15.70% June 2053 closed unchanged at yields of 15.46% and 15.40%, reflecting investor expectations of stable interest rates in the near term.

Naija247news understands that the bond futures market also held firm, with the 10-year June 2026 contract ending at N130.38, showing confidence in long-term economic stability.

Meanwhile, money market rates edged higher, with the Open Repo (OPR) rate closing at 24.54% and the Overnight (O/N) rate rising to 25.07%.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.