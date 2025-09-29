Nigeria’s External Reserves Surge to $42.2 Billion, Highest Since 2019 Despite Oil Price Slump

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s external reserves have surged to $42.225 billion as of Thursday, September 25, 2025, marking the highest level recorded in more than six years. The milestone represents a major boost to the country’s external position, despite persistent volatility in global crude oil markets.

Naija247news gathered that the latest figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show an increase of over $692 million in just 18 days. The upward trajectory began on July 14, 2025, and has continued steadily, demonstrating renewed investor confidence and stronger inflows into the economy.

According to Naija247news, the last time Nigeria’s external reserves approached this level was on September 27, 2019, when the balance stood at $41.992 billion. The recent rebound comes even as oil prices remain below $70 per barrel, lower than the $75 benchmark set in the 2025 national budget.

Crude oil, which contributes nearly 90% of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings, remains central to the country’s external reserves performance. Naija247news understands that the rise in reserves is largely attributed to increased oil production, which has significantly improved from previous levels.

Analysts also point to several non-oil drivers behind the reserve growth. These include a noticeable improvement in Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment, which is now attracting more foreign exchange inflows from autonomous sources such as remittances, portfolio investments, and diaspora contributions.

Naija247news reports that the government’s foreign currency-denominated loans have also played a role in boosting reserves, providing a cushion against market volatility. Additionally, the sharp decline in fuel imports, thanks to improving local refining capacity, has eased pressure on the foreign exchange market.

The reduced demand for dollars to import petroleum products has allowed the CBN to conserve more forex, adding stability to the naira and supporting overall economic recovery.

Naija247news understands that while the outlook appears promising, sustainability will depend on consistent oil output, prudent fiscal management, and continued progress on structural reforms.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.