Nigeria’s Economy Shows Resilient Momentum in Q3 2025 as Key Sectors Sustain Growth

Nigeria’s economy maintained measurable momentum in the third quarter of 2025, even as overall GDP growth moderated from the rapid expansion recorded in the previous quarter. Fresh national accounts data released by authorities indicate that several critical sectors, including extractive industries, transportation, and financial services, continued to post solid gains despite persistent pressures from inflation, currency volatility, and broader macroeconomic uncertainties.

Naija247news gathered that the latest figures reflect a mixed but largely resilient economic landscape, with pockets of strong performance across industries benefiting from rising domestic demand, operational efficiency improvements, and targeted government policy interventions. While some sectors recorded temporary slowdowns, others particularly mining, coal, and rail transport achieved double-digit growth, reinforcing evidence of structural shifts within the economy and emerging opportunities for investors.

According to Naija247news, analysts attribute the sustained momentum to continued investment in infrastructure, improved sectoral reforms, and gradual recovery in consumer spending. These elements, though challenged by rising prices and supply chain disruptions, still provided enough traction to keep growth across several industries on a positive trajectory.

Naija247news understands that among the standout performers, the transportation sector, especially road transport, remained central to economic activity. However, unlike the second quarter’s significant leap, Q3 reflected a tempered but still meaningful expansion.

Fresh sectoral data show that road transport, one of Nigeria’s most essential components of daily mobility and economic logistics, grew by 10.13 percent in Q3 2025. This marks a notable slowdown when compared with the robust 24.50 percent expansion recorded in Q2 2025. The sector had previously posted an 18.46 percent growth rate in Q1 2025, reflecting a strong multi-quarter upward trajectory throughout the year.

Naija247news reports that the moderation witnessed in Q3 can be linked to several factors, including higher transport costs driven by fuel price fluctuations and general economic pressures affecting consumer mobility. Additionally, seasonal declines in inter-state travel contributed to softer performance during the period, especially as households and businesses adjusted to rising operational expenses.

Despite these challenges, industry experts maintain that the cumulative growth pattern observed since the beginning of the year signals the sector’s underlying strength. Naija247news gathered that increased logistics activity—particularly from expanding e-commerce operations and the steady demand for fast-moving consumer goods continues to support road transport performance nationwide. Ride-hailing platforms, improved vehicle availability, and expanding urban mobility solutions also played a critical role in sustaining activity across major cities.

Furthermore, the dominance of road networks as Nigeria’s primary mode of transportation ensures that the sector remains a consistent indicator of economic pulse. With road transport facilitating the movement of people, goods, and services across virtually all states, its performance often mirrors the broader health of commercial and consumer activity in the country.

According to Naija247news, policymakers and industry stakeholders are expected to pay close attention to the evolving dynamics in transportation and other high-growth sectors as they plan for Q4 and beyond. Continued investments in transport infrastructure, regulatory improvements, and fiscal stability will be crucial to sustaining momentum amid lingering economic headwinds.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.