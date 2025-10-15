Nigeria’s Economic Reforms Creating ‘Win-Win’ for Investors and Citizens, Says CBN Governor Cardoso

Nigeria’s early implementation of key economic reforms has helped the country withstand global market shocks and improve its external balance, according to Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Cardoso made this remark on Tuesday during the Group-24 (G-24) press briefing at the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., United States.

He said the swift policy decisions taken by the Bola Tinubu administration upon assuming office in May 2023—including the removal of petrol subsidies and deregulation of the naira—were instrumental in strengthening the country’s economic foundations.

“We were very fortunate, because a lot of the things that were needed to have been done, we did them much earlier,” Cardoso said. “As a result of that, we were able to create resilience and buffers against potential shocks. Those who follow the Nigerian economy are fairly comfortable with the direction we’re headed.”

The CBN governor noted that the effects of global trade disruptions and international market volatility have been “less of a problem” for Nigeria due to the reforms, which improved macroeconomic stability.

He added that while crude oil remains the most vulnerable sector to global price shocks, “the impact of that has been relatively modest.”

Cardoso also highlighted that Nigeria now enjoys a more competitive currency, resulting in a positive balance of trade.

“For once, we have a situation where we have a trade surplus—expected to be around 6 percent of GDP—and we expect it to remain so for some time,” he said.

According to him, the Nigerian economy is “undergoing a complete restructuring”, aimed at promoting domestic production, reducing dependence on imports, and supporting a competitive exchange rate environment.

Reflecting on past monetary policies, Cardoso admitted that previous attempts at fixing the national currency “didn’t work out very well,” but stressed that the current approach seeks to ensure a “win-win” for both investors and citizens.

“We have a more competitive naira today, and that’s essential to build a productive, export-driven economy,” he added.

The comments come as Nigeria continues to battle inflationary pressures, foreign exchange volatility, and sluggish growth, challenges that the CBN insists will ease as reforms deepen and investor confidence improves.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.