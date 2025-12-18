Nigeria’s Economic Authoritarianism Under Civilian Rule by Godwin Okafor

ABUJA, Dec. 18, 2025 (Naija247news) – We fought for democracy to escape the jackboot, yet under the civilian rule of Nigeria’s capitalist system, the economic boot feels heavier than ever. Political freedoms exist on paper, but for millions of Nigerians, daily life remains a struggle against forces far more insidious than overt military decrees. The invisible hand of the market—unchecked, ruthless, and unaccountable—has become a new form of authoritarianism.

For the average Nigerian, economic oppression manifests not in curfews or arbitrary arrests, but in the relentless erosion of dignity. Inflation gallops unchecked, wages stagnate, and housing costs soar beyond the reach of ordinary families. The market, rather than a tool for collective prosperity, has become a machine that extracts labor, savings, and hope. In this environment, survival has become a full-time occupation.

Take housing, for instance. A modest apartment in Lagos or Abuja now demands rental payments that consume more than half of a median-income worker’s salary. Homeownership is increasingly a distant dream, not a tangible milestone. Meanwhile, utilities, transportation, and basic food staples continue to spike, often with no visible government intervention. The Nigerian citizen’s financial life is a precarious balancing act, constantly threatened by forces beyond personal control.

Incomes themselves offer little solace. Casual laborers, contract workers, and even formally employed professionals find that real earnings—adjusted for inflation—barely cover essential expenses. Bonuses, if they exist at all, are unreliable. Savings are eroded by rising costs and limited access to affordable credit. Pensions, social security schemes, and safety nets—cornerstones of economic dignity in many democracies—remain underdeveloped or poorly managed. In essence, political freedom has not translated into economic security.

Yet the comparison to past military regimes is striking. Citizens then feared arbitrary rule, but today, the coercion is subtler yet equally pervasive. It is felt in the stress of unpaid bills, in the inability to negotiate fair wages, in the silence of policy corridors where ordinary voices are absent. The mechanisms of oppression are no longer guns or decrees, but market forces left unregulated and policymakers insulated from the lived reality of the majority. In this sense, civilian capitalism has adopted the authoritarian logic of its predecessors.

Corruption, of course, amplifies the effect. Public resources meant to cushion citizens against economic shocks are diverted or mismanaged. Subsidy schemes, social programs, and development projects often exist in principle but fail in practice, leaving communities to shoulder costs alone. Here, too, the parallels with military-era top-down governance are unmistakable: a centralized authority—whether generals or bureaucrats—makes decisions that shape the daily lives of millions without meaningful consultation.

For many Nigerians, the experience is one of voicelessness. Voting and civic engagement may be celebrated in rhetoric, yet substantive influence over economic policy is minimal. Policies on housing, minimum wage, taxation, and public services are shaped by elite interests or foreign investors, rarely by the lived priorities of citizens. The market, much like a silent dictator, enforces compliance through scarcity, rising costs, and precarious employment. Those who dissent find no redress beyond protest that rarely reaches decision-makers.

And yet, amidst this, there is resilience. Informal economies thrive, communities innovate survival strategies, and citizens leverage social networks for support. But resilience is no substitute for justice. The moral and social contract of democracy is broken when political rights exist alongside economic deprivation. Economic liberty, access to basic needs, and fair labor conditions are not optional niceties—they are the very foundation of meaningful freedom. Without them, democracy risks becoming a hollow shell, a façade that masks structural inequities that mirror the control of the past.

The challenge for Nigeria is stark: how can democracy coexist with a system that, in effect, subjugates its citizens economically? The answer lies not merely in political reforms, but in the reconstruction of economic governance. Social safety nets must be strengthened, labor protections enforced, and basic services made accessible and affordable. Markets cannot be left to operate as invisible dictators; regulation, accountability, and citizen engagement must be restored. Profit, while essential, must not override the dignity and well-being of millions.

The lesson is urgent and unambiguous. Civilian rule without economic justice is democracy in name alone. The promise of freedom is hollow if it cannot guarantee a living wage, shelter, healthcare, and a measure of security for every Nigerian. The invisible jackboot of capitalism may not announce itself with a parade or a gun, but its weight is felt in every struggling household and every citizen forced to choose between food, education, or rent.

Ultimately, Nigeria must confront this reality with honesty and resolve. Political rights, while indispensable, are insufficient on their own. Without economic justice, democracy risks devolving into a system where the elite prosper while the majority endure. Only by rebalancing power—both political and economic—can Nigeria ensure that freedom is lived, not merely proclaimed. Until then, the citizens who once rallied against overt authoritarianism remain under a subtler, but equally relentless, form of control.

