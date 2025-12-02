Nigeria’s Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Resigns

Badaru Abubakar, 63, was a two-term governor of Jigawa state from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed as a minister on August 21, 2023, by President Tinubu.

Nigeria’s defence minister, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned his appointment, with immediate effect.

In a letter dated December 1, sent to President Bola Tinubu, Abubakar said he was quitting on health grounds, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, said in a statement on Monday.

“President Tinubu has accepted the resignation and thanked Abubakar for his services to the nation,” the statement said.

“President Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor later this week.”

Badaru Abubakar, 63, was a two-term governor of Jigawa state from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed as a minister on August 21, 2023, by President Tinubu.

His resignation comes amid President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.