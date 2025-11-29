Nigeria’s Company Income Tax Hits N4.76 Trillion in H1 2025, Driven by Domestic Firms

By Naija247news / Staff Reporter

Abuja, Nov. 28, 2025 (Naija247news/NAN) – Nigeria collected N4.76 trillion in company income tax (CIT) in the first half of 2025, marking a 38 per cent increase from N3.45 trillion recorded in the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported.

The surge in CIT was largely driven by domestic companies, whose contributions grew sharply despite weaker payments from foreign firms.

According to the NBS, CIT collections rose from N1.98 trillion in Q1 to N2.78 trillion in Q2, representing a quarter-on-quarter growth of 40 per cent. Year-on-year, Q2 CIT climbed 13 per cent, up from N2.47 trillion in Q2 2024.

Domestic firms were the major contributors, with their CIT jumping from N646.51 billion in Q1 to N2.31 trillion in Q2, a staggering quarter-on-quarter increase of over 250 per cent. Compared to Q2 2024, domestic tax payments were up 71 per cent from N1.34 trillion.

In contrast, foreign companies saw their CIT contributions fall sharply, down 64.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter from N1.34 trillion in Q1 to N469.36 billion in Q2. Year-on-year, foreign tax payments declined 58 per cent from N1.12 trillion in Q2 2024.

Financial sector leads domestic tax revenue

The financial and insurance sector remained the top driver of domestic CIT in Q2, remitting N1.02 trillion, equivalent to 44 per cent of all local company tax. The NBS attributed the gains to bank recapitalisation, stronger FX positions, and higher interest income. Tax payments in the sector were up 166 per cent from N383.57 billionrecorded in Q2 2024.

The manufacturing sector followed with N360.20 billion, reflecting a 62 per cent increase from N221.97 billion a year earlier, while mining and quarrying contributed N212.27 billion, showing 24 per cent year-on-year growth.

The NBS data underscores the growing role of domestic firms in boosting government revenue, even as foreign company contributions continue to fluctuate amid global economic challenges.

