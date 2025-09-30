Nigeria’s Capital Inflows Fall 33% in April 2025 as Portfolio Investments Weaken – CBN Report

Nigeria recorded a sharp drop in foreign capital inflows in April 2025, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest monthly economic report. The data show that capital inflows stood at US$0.79 billion, down by 33% month-on-month (MoM) from US$1.17 billion in March 2025.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, however, inflows showed a modest uptick compared to the US$0.77 billion recorded in April 2024, reflecting the resilience of certain investment streams despite global volatility.

Portfolio Investors Retreat Amid Global Risk-Off

The sharp contraction was largely driven by waning foreign portfolio investments (FPIs), which dominate Nigeria’s capital inflows. FPIs fell 33% MoM to US$0.72 billion, accounting for 91% of total inflows.

Analysts attribute this decline to weak appetite for fixed-income securities, as global investors adopted a risk-off stance following heightened uncertainty around U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.

FDI Still Subdued, Loans Inch Higher

• Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows remained weak at just US$0.01 billion, down from US$0.04 billion in March. Persistent concerns over Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability and policy environment continue to weigh on long-term capital commitments.

• Other investments, mostly loans, rose slightly to US$0.07 billion, compared with US$0.06 billion in the prior month.

Banking and Finance Sectors Dominate

The banking sector was the top destination for capital inflows, attracting US$0.49 billion or 61.7% of the total. The financing sector followed, pulling in US$0.23 billion or 29.0%.

UK, South Africa Lead Investment Origins

By country of origin:

• The United Kingdom remained the largest source of inflows, contributing US$0.39 billion (46.0%).

• South Africa followed with US$0.20 billion.

Lagos Still Nigeria’s Investment Hub

By destination, Lagos State maintained its dominance as the preferred entry point for foreign investors. The state attracted about US$0.73 billion, representing 92.6% of total inflows.

This is supported by Lagos’ vibrant commercial ecosystem, high concentration of multinational companies, and diversified investment opportunities.

Capital Outflows Decline, Reserves Strengthen

On the flip side, capital outflows fell to US$2.04 billion, slightly down from US$2.15 billion in March.

Looking forward, the CBN noted signs of renewed offshore investor interest, driven by elevated domestic interest rates. This resurgence has already boosted Nigeria’s external reserves, which climbed by US$1.9 billion MoM to US$41.3 billion as of August 2025.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.