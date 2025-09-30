Menu
Search
Subscribe
MarketsForex

Nigeria’s Capital Inflows Fall 33% in April 2025 as Portfolio Investments Weaken – CBN Report

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria recorded a sharp drop in foreign capital inflows in April 2025, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest monthly economic report. The data show that capital inflows stood at US$0.79 billion, down by 33% month-on-month (MoM) from US$1.17 billion in March 2025.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, however, inflows showed a modest uptick compared to the US$0.77 billion recorded in April 2024, reflecting the resilience of certain investment streams despite global volatility.

Portfolio Investors Retreat Amid Global Risk-Off

The sharp contraction was largely driven by waning foreign portfolio investments (FPIs), which dominate Nigeria’s capital inflows. FPIs fell 33% MoM to US$0.72 billion, accounting for 91% of total inflows.

Analysts attribute this decline to weak appetite for fixed-income securities, as global investors adopted a risk-off stance following heightened uncertainty around U.S. President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.

FDI Still Subdued, Loans Inch Higher

• Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows remained weak at just US$0.01 billion, down from US$0.04 billion in March. Persistent concerns over Nigeria’s macroeconomic stability and policy environment continue to weigh on long-term capital commitments.

• Other investments, mostly loans, rose slightly to US$0.07 billion, compared with US$0.06 billion in the prior month.

Banking and Finance Sectors Dominate

The banking sector was the top destination for capital inflows, attracting US$0.49 billion or 61.7% of the total. The financing sector followed, pulling in US$0.23 billion or 29.0%.

UK, South Africa Lead Investment Origins

By country of origin:

• The United Kingdom remained the largest source of inflows, contributing US$0.39 billion (46.0%).

• South Africa followed with US$0.20 billion.

Lagos Still Nigeria’s Investment Hub

By destination, Lagos State maintained its dominance as the preferred entry point for foreign investors. The state attracted about US$0.73 billion, representing 92.6% of total inflows.

This is supported by Lagos’ vibrant commercial ecosystem, high concentration of multinational companies, and diversified investment opportunities.

Capital Outflows Decline, Reserves Strengthen

On the flip side, capital outflows fell to US$2.04 billion, slightly down from US$2.15 billion in March.

Looking forward, the CBN noted signs of renewed offshore investor interest, driven by elevated domestic interest rates. This resurgence has already boosted Nigeria’s external reserves, which climbed by US$1.9 billion MoM to US$41.3 billion as of August 2025.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Ndume Urges Tinubu to Act Like Dictator to Resolve PENGASSAN-Dangote Face-Off
Next article
Presidency Slams Jonathan’s Economic Record as He Eyes 2027 Presidency
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Capital Alliance Private Equity Divests 15% Stake in Aradel Holdings, Realizes ₦387bn

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Capital Alliance Private Equity (CAPE) IV Limited has completed...

Tinubu to Inaugurate Renovated National Theatre Lagos on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday,...

Presidency Slams Jonathan’s Economic Record as He Eyes 2027 Presidency

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30, September 2025/Naija 247news The Presidency has acknowledged former President...

Ndume Urges Tinubu to Act Like Dictator to Resolve PENGASSAN-Dangote Face-Off

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
30,September 2025/Naija 247news Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, has called...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Capital Alliance Private Equity Divests 15% Stake in Aradel Holdings, Realizes ₦387bn

Business & Economy 0
Capital Alliance Private Equity (CAPE) IV Limited has completed...

Tinubu to Inaugurate Renovated National Theatre Lagos on Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Arts & Entertainment 0
As Nigeria marks its 65th Independence Anniversary on Wednesday,...

Presidency Slams Jonathan’s Economic Record as He Eyes 2027 Presidency

Politics & Governance 0
30, September 2025/Naija 247news The Presidency has acknowledged former President...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria