Nigeria’s Business Activity Accelerates in December 2025, PMI Hits 57.6 Points

Nigeria’s business activity recorded a stronger improvement in December 2025, with the headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising to 57.6 points, signalling a faster pace of expansion as output and new orders continued to grow, according to the latest report by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The December reading marked the strongest expansion signal recorded in 2025, with 32 out of the 36 subsectors surveyed reporting growth during the month. The report showed that business activity expanded for the 13th consecutive month, rising from 56.4 points in November, supported by sustained growth in output and new orders across key sectors of the economy.

Firms reported improved demand conditions, driving higher levels of production and sales. New orders increased at a faster pace in December, reflecting stronger customer demand and improved market conditions, while output rose solidly as companies stepped up production to meet demand.

Employment conditions also remained positive, with firms continuing to expand their workforce, albeit modestly. Job creation was underpinned by higher workloads and the need to sustain output growth, even as some firms remained cautious about longer-term cost pressures.

The expansion in business activity cut across all major sectors of the economy. Industrial activity recorded a strong improvement, posting its highest expansionary reading since March 2020, with 14 of 17 industrial subsectors reporting growth. The services sector maintained its expansion momentum, with business activity rising across 13 of 14 subsectors, marking the eleventh consecutive month of growth.

Agriculture emerged as the strongest performing sector, with its PMI rising to 58.5 points, extending the expansion trend to the seventeenth consecutive month, driven by general farming activities across all five agricultural subsectors.

Input costs continued to rise, reflecting higher prices for raw materials, transportation, and energy, but the rate of increase showed signs of easing compared with earlier months. This moderation in cost pressures contributed to a slower pace of increase in output prices, as firms sought to remain competitive while passing some costs to customers.

On business sentiment, respondents expressed optimism for the months ahead, citing expectations of improved demand and a more stable operating environment. However, some firms highlighted concerns over exchange rate pressures and operating costs as factors that could affect future performance.

The CBN noted that a PMI reading above the 50-point threshold signals expansion in business activity, with December 2025 representing the strongest improvement recorded during the year. The report concluded that the sustained expansion reflected improving momentum in the private sector, despite lingering macroeconomic challenges.

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor is the Publisher & CEO of Naija247news Media Group LLC, an independent investigative news platform delivering accurate, data-driven reporting on Nigerian and global politics, economy, finance, and business. Founded in October 2010, Naija247news specializes in developmental journalism, providing timely insights and analysis to readers across Nigeria and the diaspora.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor in Lagos, Nigeria.