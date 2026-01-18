Nigeria’s Banking Sector Enters Major Shake-Up as CBN Recapitalisation Redraws Licence Tiers

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

ABUJA, Jan. 17, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s banking sector is undergoing one of its most far-reaching transformations in decades, following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to dramatically raise minimum capital requirements for deposit money banks. The policy, announced in March 2024, requires banks to shore up their capital base by March 31, 2026, a move aimed at building stronger, more resilient financial institutions capable of funding large-scale projects and supporting Nigeria’s ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

Under the new framework, banks are now classified into three licence categories — International, National and Regional — each with clearly defined capital thresholds and operational scope. The reform represents a decisive break from the past, when undercapitalised banks struggled to absorb shocks, support long-term development financing, or compete regionally.

Why the Recapitalisation Matters

According to the CBN, the recapitalisation drive is designed to:

• Strengthen the stability of Nigeria’s financial system

• Enable banks to finance large infrastructure and industrial projects

• Improve resilience against economic shocks and currency volatility

• Position Nigerian banks to compete more effectively across Africa and globally

For customers, investors and businesses, the reforms signal a banking landscape with fewer but stronger players, improved balance sheets, and potentially greater capacity for lending to the real economy.

⸻

Banks With International Banking Licences

An international banking licence permits banks to operate beyond Nigeria’s borders and participate fully in cross-border and global financial transactions. To qualify, banks must meet a ₦500 billion paid-up capital requirement, the highest tier under the new rules.

As of early 2026, the following banks have successfully met this benchmark and secured their international licences:

• Access Bank Plc

• Fidelity Bank Plc

• First Bank of Nigeria Ltd

• Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank)

• United Bank for Africa (UBA)

• Zenith Bank Plc

These institutions now form the core of Nigeria’s globally active banking class, with the scale to finance multinational transactions, support African trade, and back mega infrastructure and energy projects.

⸻

Banks With National Banking Licences

A national banking licence allows banks to operate across Nigeria but limits international expansion. Banks in this category are required to maintain a minimum of ₦200 billion in paid-up capital.

Banks that have secured national licences include:

• First City Monument Bank (FCMB) – currently raising additional capital to qualify for an international licence

• Wema Bank

• Standard Chartered Bank (Nigeria)

• Citibank Nigeria

• Stanbic IBTC Bank

• Sterling Bank

• Globus Bank

• Premium Trust Bank

While these banks are restricted from full international operations, many remain strategically important within Nigeria’s domestic economy, particularly in retail banking, SMEs, trade finance and digital financial services.

⸻

What Comes Next

With the March 31, 2026 deadline fast approaching, banks that have not yet fully met their required thresholds are racing to close capital gaps through rights issues, private placements, mergers, and strategic investments. Industry watchers expect further consolidation, especially among smaller institutions that may struggle to meet the new standards independently.

For customers and investors, the recapitalisation exercise is likely to reshape competition, influence lending rates, and redefine which banks dominate key sectors of the economy. For regulators, it represents a high-stakes effort to future-proof Nigeria’s financial system and align it with the country’s long-term economic aspirations.