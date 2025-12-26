Nigeria’s Arms Import Spending Plunges to N49bn Amid Push for Local Defence Production

Abuja, Dec. 25, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s spending on imported arms and ammunition fell sharply to about N49 billion in 2025, a dramatic drop from N520 billion in 2024, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Data from NBS foreign trade reports show that arms imports were valued at N22.08 billion in the first quarter, declined to N4.87 billion in the second quarter, and rose again to N23.49 billion in the third quarter of 2025. The figures were compiled from multiple sources, including the Nigeria Customs Service, Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian National Petroleum Company, oil and gas companies, private sector operators, and key aviation and port authorities.

Historical data also show that Nigeria spent N127.16 billion in 2023, N28.24 billion in 2022, N72.50 billion in 2021, and N29.24 billion in 2020 on arms imports.

Despite the sharp reduction, security analysts say the trend raises questions given the country’s persistent security challenges.

A security expert, Chidi Omeje, expressed surprise at the decline, noting that the sophistication of weapons used by criminal groups suggests that security forces still require advanced platforms.

“I’m surprised to hear that the rate of imports is dropping. I expected it to rise because the country is battling multiple security threats,” he said. Omeje added that local production by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) could partly explain the decline, though it currently focuses mainly on light weapons.

He also noted that procurement timelines might affect figures, as defence acquisitions are often based on long-term contracts. “Orders made last year may still be in the delivery phase. Otherwise, the drop from N520 billion to N49 billion is too steep. There has to be an explanation,” he said.

Push for Local Production: DICON-D7G and the DG-103 Rifles

Last month, DICON unveiled the first batch of locally manufactured DG-103 rifles, marking a significant step toward reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported weapons.

In a statement in Kaduna, Osman Chennar, CEO of DICON-D7G, said nearly 1,000 units of the DG-103 were successfully assembled within two months of production, passing rigorous operational tests and meeting standards set by the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies.

The DG-103, produced in Kaduna, is an upgraded version of the AK-103 rifle. According to Chennar, DICON-D7G aims to achieve an annual production capacity of 60 million rounds of ammunition, reinforcing Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing.

He added that the company plans to acquire a military jetty in Lagos by February 2026, which will house a production line, warehouses, staff accommodation, and a shipyard for servicing naval vessels. The expansion is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s defence-manufacturing capabilities and open opportunities for exporting equipment across Africa.

DICON-D7G is a joint venture between DICON and D7G, an indigenous private defence technology firm. The partnership combines DICON’s institutional mandate with D7G’s technical expertise to enhance domestic production.

“By investing in local production, we are not only addressing immediate defence needs but also laying the foundation for long-term security readiness,” Chennar said.

With the unveiling of the DG-103 rifles and plans for further expansion, DICON-D7G is positioned to play a central role in Nigeria’s defence industry, bolstering national security while reducing reliance on foreign arms.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.