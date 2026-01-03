Nigeria’s Air Force Launches Precision Airstrikes on Boko Haram Terrorist Camps in North-East and North-West, Heavy Casualties Reported

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has carried out a series of precision airstrikes targeting terrorist hideouts, supply routes, and assembly areas across the North East and North West regions of the country, resulting in significant losses for the armed groups, the service said on Saturday.

According to Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, NAF’s spokesperson, the operations were part of coordinated campaigns by the joint task forces of Operations HADIN KAI and FASAN YAMMA Sector 2, conducted between January 1 and 3, 2026, across critical threat corridors.

North-East Theatre: Targeting Terrorist Enclaves

Ejodame revealed that in the North-East, successive precision strikes were launched against well-concealed terrorist enclaves at Abirma and Chiralia, within the notorious Timbuktu Triangle. The attacks were guided by persistent surveillance that confirmed the locations as active facilities used for improvised explosive device (IED) production and attack planning.

“The strikes resulted in the complete destruction of targeted structures, with multiple secondary explosions observed — clear indicators of the elimination of explosive stockpiles and critical logistics,” Ejodame said.

He added that follow-on interdiction operations at Guva, in the Mandara Mountains, further dismantled terrorist storage and coordination nodes, significantly reducing their ability to regroup, resupply, or launch attacks during the festive period and beyond.

North-West Theatre: Disrupting Terrorist Movements

The NAF also carried out simultaneous airstrikes in the North-West, particularly around Karaduwa Giginya Na in Matazu Local Government Area, Katsina State.

“Terrorists’ movements were tracked as they travelled in large motorcycle convoys and were engaged at a forested convergence point,” Ejodame explained.

“Post-strike assessments and corroborated local feedback confirmed the neutralisation of several terrorists, the destruction of multiple motorcycles, and the elimination of assorted weapons,” he added.

Ejodame said the multi-theatre strikes underscore the NAF’s “overwhelming airpower presence, rapid strike capability, and unwavering resolve to systematically dismantle terrorist networks.”

Recovery of Missing UAV

In a related statement, Ejodame disclosed that the NAF had successfully recovered an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)that went missing on January 2 during a routine mission in the Operation FASAN YAMMA Sector 3 area.

“The platform experienced a loss of link, and despite all efforts to restore it, we had to initiate emergency return-to-base procedures,” Ejodame said.

He noted that coordinated response and recovery measures were immediately activated in collaboration with sister services and relevant authorities.

“The UAV has since been secured, with assessment and recovery activities progressing as planned. There has been no loss of life, and operational activities across all theatres continue uninterrupted,” the spokesperson reassured.

Commitment to National Security

Ejodame emphasized that the sustained operations demonstrate the NAF’s professionalism, operational focus, and commitment to national security, as counter-insurgency operations continue unabated.

“The Nigerian Air Force remains resolute in its mandate to protect citizens and neutralise threats posed by terrorist groups across the North East and North West regions,” he said.

Background: Operations HADIN KAI and FASAN YAMMA

Operation HADIN KAI : The ongoing multi-service counter-insurgency campaign in the North-East aimed at eliminating Boko Haram and other terror groups.

Operation FASAN YAMMA: The Nigerian Army-led counter-terrorism operation in the North-West, focusing on Boko Haram and banditry hotspots.

Through these coordinated campaigns, the NAF continues to leverage precision strikes, intelligence-led targeting, and rapid response capabilities to degrade terrorist networks and reduce the threat to civilians.

This detailed report presents NAF’s operational successes, including territorial gains, neutralisation of terrorist assets, and recovery of lost equipment, while reassuring the public of continued professionalism and safety.

