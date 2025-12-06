Nigeria’s 30% Capital Gains Tax Sparks 6.9% Market Drop as Govt Moves to Review Policy

ABUJA, Dec. 6, 2025 (Naija247news) –Nigeria’s federal government says it will reassess a controversial capital gains tax scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, after mounting pressure from capital-market operators who warn the measure could choke foreign investment and trigger capital flight.

The new provision, introduced under the recently enacted tax reforms, would impose a 30% levy on the sale of Nigerian shares unless proceeds are reinvested in other domestic equities—listed or unlisted. For foreign investors, the rule effectively triples the existing capital gains tax burden.

The Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX), which operates the Lagos bourse, has asked the government to either abolish the levy or defer its implementation for at least five years. Market analysts say the proposal has already rattled investors, contributing to a 6.9% decline in equities in November—its worst monthly performance in 2025.

Joseph Tegbe, chairman of the implementation committee for the government’s new tax framework, told reporters in Abuja on Friday that concerns raised by stakeholders would be reviewed “in the next few days.”

“In as much as we are going ahead with implementation on Jan. 1, there might be some provisions that we need to take a second look at before then,” Tegbe said at the inauguration ceremony for the committee. “There will be no surprises.”

NGX Chief Executive Officer Jude Chiemeka, speaking on the sidelines of an investment forum in Kigali, warned that the new levy risks driving portfolio managers toward more tax-efficient frontier markets.

“From a capital flow perspective, we should be concerned because international portfolio managers will certainly go to where the cost of investing is not so burdensome,” Chiemeka said.

Foreign participation in Nigeria’s stock market has sharply rebounded—rising to 22% of total trades this year after sinking to 4% two years ago, down from a historical high of 50%. The recovery follows President Bola Tinubu’s reforms since 2023, including energy subsidy removal, a shift toward a market-reflective foreign-exchange regime, and a return to orthodox monetary policy by the central bank.

Despite November’s downturn, Nigerian equities have gained 41% year-to-date in local-currency terms.

Market operators warn that an aggressive capital gains tax rollout could undermine this momentum and reverse recent improvements in investor confidence.

Reporting by Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.