Nigeria’s 2026 Tax Reform Faces Cybersecurity Test, Expert Warns

Abuja, Dec. 31, 2025 (NAN) – Nigeria’s proposed 2026 tax reform will put the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure and digital readiness to the ultimate test, a leading expert has warned.

Dr Gabriel Akinremi, Director of Programmes at the Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria (CSEAN), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that while public debate has focused on revenue mobilisation and tax incentives, little attention has been paid to securing sensitive taxpayer data in an increasingly data-driven system.

The Federal Government has gazetted new tax laws, set to take effect in January 2026, promising sweeping incentives and lower tax rates. According to Akinremi, the initiative represents a large-scale cybersecurity stress test, where the resilience and integrity of digital infrastructure are just as important as tax rates themselves.

He explained that modern tax systems operate as complex data ecosystems, elevating Nigeria’s tax architecture to the status of Critical National Information Infrastructure—on par with power, telecommunications, and financial networks. The reform will integrate multiple data streams, including National Identity Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) databases, as primary tools for identifying taxpayers nationwide.

Real-time financial data from banks, fintech platforms, and point-of-sale systems, alongside telecommunications records, corporate registries, customs data, land registries, vehicle licensing authorities, and state internal revenue services, will feed into the system. Akinremi warned that a single breach could expose sensitive information, erode public trust, disrupt revenue collection, and trigger economic instability.

“Tax data is strategic intelligence. Its compromise could become a national security threat in today’s era of advanced cybercrime and hybrid warfare,” he said, noting that leaked or corrupted data could enable profiling, ransomware attacks, market manipulation, political interference, and distortion of economic planning.

Akinremi called on the Federal Government to treat tax cybersecurity with the same urgency as counter-terrorism and border security, implementing a proactive, security-by-design approach. He urged a unified, legally binding framework across all tax agencies, aligned with national security doctrine, potentially overseen by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The framework, he said, should enforce strong encryption, multi-factor authentication, strict access control, secure data-sharing protocols, and a coordinated national incident response. Compulsory, independent, and recurring cyber risk audits must be conducted for all platforms handling tax data, with results reported to an independent oversight body.

“Cybersecurity must become a core operational function in tax administration, supported by empowered Chief Information Security Officers and embedded data governance professionals,” Akinremi added.

He concluded that the success of Nigeria’s 2026 tax reform hinges on digital trust, warning that citizens will comply only with systems they believe are secure, fair, and tamper-resistant.

