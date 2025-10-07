Nigerians Spend ₦242.68bn on Solar Panel Imports in H1 2025 Despite Push for Local Production — NBS Report

Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — Nigerians spent an estimated ₦242.68 billion on the importation of solar panelsin the first half of 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) — highlighting the country’s growing appetite for renewable energy even as the Federal Government pushes for local manufacturing and energy independence.

The latest Foreign Trade Statistics Report, obtained on Tuesday, showed that photovoltaic cells and modules valued at ₦125.29 billion were imported between January and March 2025, with an additional ₦117.39 billion in the second quarter, bringing the six-month total to ₦242.68 billion.

Despite the impressive figure, the data represents a notable slowdown compared to ₦237.3 billion imported in Q4 2024, suggesting that government restrictions and local capacity expansion efforts may be beginning to take effect.

Nigeria’s Rising Solar Economy

The Federal Government has intensified its “localisation drive” for renewable energy production, encouraging Nigerian-owned firms to dominate the growing market for solar energy systems.

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, revealed that Nigeria’s installed solar module manufacturing capacity has now increased to 600 megawatts, up from just 110 megawatts a few years ago.

According to Aliyu, major facilities now include a 100MW plant in Lagos, a 250MW facility in Abuja, and other projects in Idu and Port Harcourt. Over 50 renewable energy service companies are now operational, compared to barely ten before 2020.

“We are changing the narrative,” Aliyu said. “Nigeria now has the capacity to produce solar panels locally and support the transition to clean energy.”

Government’s Push for Local Content

In March 2025, the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, announced plans to restrict solar panel imports under a forthcoming Executive Order aimed at prioritising local content.

The minister said the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) and private investors had already commenced local production, insisting that domestic output could meet national demand.

“With lithium in abundance here in Nigeria, we are processing materials for batteries and ensuring that homes, hospitals, and institutions benefit from clean mini-grid solutions,” Nnaji added. “Personally, I have been off-grid for three years — and it works.”

PwC Warns Against Sudden Ban

However, global consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has advised caution, warning that an abrupt ban on solar imports could backfire.

In its report titled “Rethinking Nigeria’s Proposed Solar Panel Import Policy”, PwC argued that a phased reductionover three to five years would be more effective than an outright restriction.

“While the push for local industrialisation is commendable, a sudden restriction could stall energy access projects, discourage investors, and create short-term shortages,” the report noted.

PwC recommended that the government focus on:

Building enabling infrastructure for local manufacturers.

Enforcing strict quality control standards to curb substandard products.

Offering tax incentives to attract investors into renewable energy manufacturing.

Presidential Villa Goes Solar

In a symbolic move toward self-reliance, the State House recently installed solar panels at its conference centre, signaling the government’s shift toward sustainable and independent power supply.

Budget documents show that the Presidential Villa allocated ₦10 billion in the 2025 approved budget for a project titled “Solarisation of the Villa with Solar Mini Grid.”

The project is part of a broader increase in capital expenditure for the State House, which rose from ₦33.55 billion to ₦43.55 billion, raising the total headquarters allocation to ₦57.11 billion.

Analysts say the project could reduce dependence on the unstable national grid and mitigate the impact of rising electricity tariffs, though it quietly underscores official anxiety over Nigeria’s persistent power crisis.

Editorial Opinion: Between Imports and Innovation

Nigeria’s ₦242 billion solar import bill tells two stories — one of hope and one of hesitation. It shows Nigerians’ growing trust in renewable energy solutions amid an unreliable national grid, but also the country’s lingering dependence on foreign technology despite local potential.

As the government doubles down on localisation, it must balance industrial policy with practicality. A hasty import ban, as PwC warns, could choke the very market it seeks to grow. The smarter path is strategic substitution — allowing local firms to scale up gradually while ensuring quality and affordability.

For households and businesses, the message is clear: Nigeria’s energy future lies in the sun above, not the wires below. The challenge now is to make that light truly Made in Nigeria.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.