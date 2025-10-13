Nigerians Safer Under Tinubu Administration, Says Presidential Adviser Daniel Bwala

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has declared that Nigerians are safer today than before the president assumed office in 2023.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Bwala highlighted that incidents like prison breaks, which were widespread prior to Tinubu’s administration, are no longer occurring. He acknowledged that pockets of insecurity still exist but argued that Nigeria is comparatively safer than countries such as the United States.

“Nigerians are superlatively safer today than they were. Before 2023, there were prison breaks everywhere in Nigeria — even in Abuja. People couldn’t move freely; kidnappings occurred in broad daylight,” Bwala said.

“Since President Tinubu took office, we have not had prison breaks. Citizens are going about their daily activities across the country. While occasional skirmishes of insecurity happen, these are isolated and not reflective of widespread lawlessness. If you compare, the crimes committed in the U.S. in a single day surpass what happens in Nigeria,” he added.

Bwala also addressed recent claims by U.S. senators, led by Senator Ted Cruz, alleging a genocide against Christians in Nigeria. He described the allegations as “agenda-driven” and based on unreliable sources linked to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“This report was prepared by the Inter Liberty Civil Society and Rule of Law, based in Onitsha, Nigeria. Most of the claims they made are unfounded. This is clearly an agenda pushed by groups with IPOB backing,” Bwala said.

He emphasized that insecurity in Nigeria is not driven by religion and that no faith is being specifically targeted. He further noted that the alleged genocide claims only gained traction after Nigeria’s address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly, delivered by Vice President Kashim Shettima in September.

“Security challenges are real but not sectarian. These claims are politically motivated, not reflective of reality on the ground,” Bwala concluded.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.