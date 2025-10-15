Menu
“Nigerians Owe President Tinubu for These Achievements” — Wike

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Abuja – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, October 14, credited President Bola Tinubu’s leadership for the milestones achieved in the FCT, describing them as a direct result of the president’s focus and vision.

Speaking at the commissioning of completed access roads in Sector Centre B, Dakibiyu District, Wike highlighted that the transformation of the area exemplifies what can be achieved under decisive and effective leadership.

“By [Mr. President’s] leadership, all the roads here have now been completed, and in the next few months we will be back. The Court of Appeal Division will soon be inaugurated by Mr. President,” Wike said.

He added, “I have always said that when you have the right leadership, you can achieve unexpected results. Tinubu has shown the right leadership, and that is why we are able to achieve. Nigerians owe a lot to the president. Yes, tongues will wag, but when you are focused, you will achieve results.”

Wike urged residents to reflect on the transformation of Dakibiyu District, asking rhetorically, “I’m sure all those who walk around this place will begin to reminisce, was this where we used to walk?”

The minister’s remarks underscore the administration’s emphasis on infrastructure development and strategic project delivery as hallmarks of Tinubu’s leadership style.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.

Between Honor and Hard Power: Lagbaja’s Induction and the Test of Nigeria–U.S. Relations in a MAGA World
“I Will Not Forgive Any Commissioner Without the Asiwaju Cap” — Edo Governor Okpebholo Issues Re-election Directive
